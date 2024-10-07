First Horizon Bank Named Official Bank Of The Courage - NC Courage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina Courage recently announced a multiyear partnership affirming First Horizon (NYSE:

FHN ) as the Official Bank of the Courage in a joint venture to support women's sports. The two entities will join forces to launch community initiatives and platforms, both at Courage matches and events throughout the region, to promote literacy and solutions to make a lasting, positive impact on the Triangle.



In a milestone moment, First Horizon becomes the first-ever official bank of the Courage, highlighting the rising level of corporate investment in the Courage, the NWSL, and women's sports. The partnership will give First Horizon Bank branding assets throughout the season, activation spaces, and joint promotional opportunities.



"This is a great moment for our club. First Horizon Bank

is a prominent fixture in our community with a

long track record of business success.

Their belief in us and desire to be so invested in what we are building is yet another proof point that our club, league, and

women's professional soccer

have arrived. We are excited to see how this partnership grows and work together to further our positive impact across the region,"

said Courage President Francie Gottsegen.

"We are thrilled to be the Official Bank of the North Carolina Courage," said Laura Bunn, Regional President of the Mid-Atlantic Region. "We share the commitment to empower women in sports and promote

excellence both on and off the field. Together, we look forward to achieving great things and making a positive impact in our community."

Bunn is based in Raleigh but oversees the entire region. The Courage is First Horizon Bank's first sponsorship of a professional women's sports team, a key initiative that speaks to the company's diversity. First Horizon Bank's executive management team is 50 percent female, and three of the seven regional presidents are women. Overall, 38 percent of First Horizon's board is female.

First Horizon Bank assets, including in-stadium signage and promotional materials, will debut at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, October 5, when the Courage hosts Naomi Girma and San Diego Wave FC at 7 p.m. ET.

About First Horizon –

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June

30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at

.

About the North Carolina Courage –

Competing in their eighth season of competition in 2024, the Courage began play in the National Women's Soccer League (USSF Division I) in 2017. The Courage were formed when Steve Malik purchased the Western New York Flash and relocated the franchise to Cary, North Carolina. The team plays home matches at WakeMed Soccer Park and is the winningest club in NWSL history, claiming seven league trophies as three-time NWSL Shield winners (2017, 2018, 2019), two-time NWSL Champions (2018, 2019), and two-time UKG NWSL Challenge Cup champions (2022, 2023). The Courage also won the 2018 ICC Championship. Follow the Courage on the web at and on social media @TheNCCourage.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank

