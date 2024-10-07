South Korea Requested France's Assistance In The Investigation Of Telegram

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The of the capital of the Republic of Korea have asked their French colleagues for assistance in the South Korean investigation into Telegram in connection with the scandal over the distribution of explicit deepfake videos on the site, Azernews reports.

According to Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong Sik, it will take time to start productive interaction, since the request must go through the necessary procedures in the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs.

On September 2, South Korean law enforcement agencies announced the start of an internal, preliminary investigation into Telegram without formal charges. Seoul then noted that Telegram does not provide account data not only to South Korean law enforcement agencies, but also to other countries, including the United States. The police spoke about "existing suspicions of complicity in the commission of crimes."