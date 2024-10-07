South Korea Requested France's Assistance In The Investigation Of Telegram
Date
10/7/2024 3:10:49 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Police of the capital of the Republic of Korea have asked
their French colleagues for assistance in the South Korean
investigation into Telegram in connection with the scandal over the
distribution of explicit deepfake videos on the site,
Azernews reports.
According to Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong Sik, it will take time
to start productive interaction, since the request must go through
the necessary procedures in the Ministries of Justice and Foreign
Affairs.
On September 2, South Korean law enforcement agencies announced
the start of an internal, preliminary investigation into Telegram
without formal charges. Seoul then noted that Telegram does not
provide account data not only to South Korean law enforcement
agencies, but also to other countries, including the United States.
The police spoke about "existing suspicions of complicity in the
commission of crimes."
MENAFN07102024000195011045ID1108754695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.