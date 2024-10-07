Karnataka Tourism Strengthens Ties With Japan Through Successful Roadshows In Kyoto And Osaka

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kyoto Roadshow attendees with Karnataka team

Karnataka Tourism's impactful roadshow in Kyoto, engaging Japan's trade and media

His Excellency Mr. Chandru Appar, Consul General of India to Osaka graced the Osaka Roadshow

The Osaka roadshow witnessed an impressive turnout

A Group photo of the attendees along with the Karnataka Tourism delegation at the Osaka Roadshow

Promoting Karnataka's Rich Cultural Heritage and Opportunities to Japan's Travel Trade, Media, and Investors

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karnataka Tourism recently concluded two highly successful roadshows in Japan, engaging with key stakeholders from the travel trade, media, and investors. The roadshows were held at the Ana Crowne Plaza in Kyoto and the Imperial Hotel in Osaka, attracting significant attention from Japan's tourism industry professionals. These events provided a unique platform for Karnataka to showcase its diverse tourism offerings and build lasting partnerships with Japan's travel and investment sectors.The Karnataka delegation, led by Ms. Salma Fahim IAS, Secretary, Tourism, Government of Karnataka, along with Mr. Prashant Shankhinamath, IFS, MD of Jungle Lodges and Resorts, Mr. Janardhan HP, Joint Director, Department of Tourism, and Mr. Shivaputra, PS to the Hon'ble Tourism Minister, Karnataka, along with key stakeholders, presented the state's rich cultural heritage, and natural beauty. The attendees were introduced to Karnataka's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the iconic Hampi, the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala, the temples of Pattadakal, and the untouched beauty of the Western Ghats.The roadshows also spotlighted Karnataka's diverse wildlife sanctuaries, adventure tourism opportunities, and dynamic cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru. Additionally, the delegation emphasized the ease of connectivity between Japan and Karnataka, highlighting direct flights from Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT) to Bengaluru Airport via Japan Airlines (JAL), with the added convenience of a visa on arrival, making Karnataka more accessible to Japanese travelers.Kyoto Roadshow:The inaugural roadshow in Kyoto garnered enthusiastic participation from travel agents, tour operators, and media representatives eager to explore Karnataka's diverse tourism offerings. The event featured a series of engaging presentations and discussions, highlighting the state's rich opportunities in spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, and adventure tourism. Japanese stakeholders expressed strong interest in Karnataka's varied landscapes, ranging from the tranquil coffee plantations of Coorg to the pristine beaches of Gokarna, as well as the state's burgeoning wellness tourism sector. Key presentations were delivered by stakeholders representing Kimmane Luxury Golf Resort and Holiday Monk, showcasing Karnataka's potential as a premier travel destination.Osaka Roadshow:The Osaka roadshow, held at the prestigious Imperial Hotel, attracted an even larger turnout, with numerous travel trade professionals and investors attending the event. This session focused on investment opportunities in Karnataka's tourism sector, including the IT sector, luxury resort development, adventure tourism projects, and agro-tourism. The roadshow highlighted Karnataka's wildlife sanctuaries such as Bandipur, Nagarhole, and the Kabini Tiger Reserve, piquing the interest of investors in the ecotourism and conservation space.Throughout the roadshows, Karnataka Tourism held productive one-on-one meetings with Japanese tour operators and investors, exploring collaborations that could lead to the development of bespoke travel packages and investment in Karnataka's tourism infrastructure. Additionally, Bengaluru, renowned as an IT hub and business center, presents opportunities for Japanese investors to explore collaborations in the tech-driven tourism sector. Japanese travelers, known for their interest in cultural and experiential travel, expressed a growing curiosity about Karnataka's off-the-beaten-path destinations, including heritage trails, village tourism, and wildlife safaris.These roadshows mark a significant step in strengthening Karnataka's position as a preferred destination for Japanese travelers. The engagement with Japanese travel trade and investors during these roadshows is expected to yield fruitful results, with partnerships already being discussed to promote Karnataka in Japan. The interest shown by Japanese tour operators in creating tailored travel experiences to Karnataka underscores the state's growing appeal in international markets.

ZM

Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka

email us here

Script your Adventure at Karnataka I Karnataka Tourism I Karnataka World

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.