Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) CEO To Participate In Fireside Cat At UBS Virtual Organ Restoration And Cell Therapy Day
10/7/2024 2:12:25 PM
Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, will be represented at the upcoming UBS Virtual Organ Restoration and Cell Therapy Day. According to the announcement, Longeveron CEO Wa'el Hashad will be participating in a fireside chat during the Oct. 15, 2024, virtual event. During the fireside chat, Hashad will be talking with Ash Verma, SMID-cap biotech and specialty pharma analyst for UBS Equity Research Ash Verma. The event is slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET.
About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B(TM) has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Aging-Related Frailty. Lomecel-B development programs have received five distinct and important U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) designations: for the HLHS program – Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations; and for the AD program – Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) and Fast Track designations.
