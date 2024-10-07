Egypt's Foreign Minister, Iranian Counterpart Discuss Regional Tensions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, held a phone call on Monday with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss the escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released by the Spokesperson for the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, Abdelatty expressed Egypt's deep concern over the escalating tensions and widening conflict in the region.

He warned of serious consequences for regional and international peace and security, stressing the need for de-escalation and restraint to prevent a regional war, which could have dire consequences for the security and stability of the entire region.

Abdelatty further discussed Egypt's position on the developments in southern Lebanon, reiterating Egypt's firm rejection of any violation of Lebanese sovereignty and emphasising the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.

He highlighted the importance of empowering Lebanese institutions, particularly the Lebanese army, as the key force capable of restoring stability in the country amidst the current political landscape.

He also stressed the importance of fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701. He affirmed Egypt's continued provision of all forms of political and humanitarian support to Lebanon in facing the current crisis.

Abdelatty also addressed the presidential vacancy in Lebanon, emphasising the importance of all parties supporting Lebanon during this crucial period to elect a new president. He underscored the critical need to halt Israeli attacks on both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and ensure full and unconditional access to humanitarian and medical aid for Gaza.