THE MAKERS OF HERDEZ® BRAND BRING HOUSE OF HERITAGE, A VIBRANT AND INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE IN NEW YORK CITY, IN CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Makers of the authentic salsa brand immerse New Yorkers with an unforgettable experience filled with art, Mexican cuisine and the irresistible flavors of HERDEZ ® salsa at Chelsea

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the makers of

HERDEZ®

salsa, the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico, proudly announce the launch of House of Heritage, an immersive experience celebrating Hispanic heritage, culture and the art of dipping salsa on October 10, 2024, at Chelsea Market in New York City's Meatpacking District.



The House of Heritage, an event sponsored by the makers of HERDEZ® salsa, is a one-day-only, vibrant and interactive event that offers a museum-like experience, paying homage to Hispanic food culture. The event takes place Oct. 10 in New York City.

The House of Heritage by the makers of HERDEZ® salsa is a one-day-only, vibrant and interactive event that offers a museum-like experience, paying homage to

Hispanic food culture, complete with the flavors and traditions of Mexican cuisine led by Michelin-starred Chef Cosme Enrique Aguilar; as well as a playful tribute to the art of dipping salsa. Furthermore, guests will enjoy art installations by regional Hispanic multimedia artists and nail art customization by Latina-owned Chillhouse spa.

Guests will be transcended into an elevated mercado, providing a sensory-rich immersion into traditions, tastes, and textures of everyday Mexican life that include:

House of Heritage Cooking Demonstrations

The HERDEZ®

brand stands as a beacon of authenticity and quality in retail markets, offering a diverse range of products that capture the essence of Mexican cuisine. Michelin-starred Chef Cosme Enrique Aguilar (Casa Enrique, Quique Crudo, Cafe Henri) will host live cooking demonstrations pairing fresh produce and seasonings from local Hispanic vendors with HERDEZ® brand authentic Mexican salsas and cooking sauces. Guests will be guided through traditional and contemporary Mexican cuisine so they can easily recreate delicious dishes at-home, including the fan-favorite Spicy Street Corn Dip with HERDEZ® Roasted Salsa Verde Medium. The Spicy Street Corn Dip is the ultimate party food, perfect for game days, barbecues or casual get-togethers. Pair this dip with tortilla chips, fresh veggies, or even use it as a taco topping. Its versatility makes it a go-to recipe for any occasion.

House of Heritage

Dipiquette Tutorials

The HERDEZ®

brand is more than just a salsa, guacamole and dip brand; it's a lifestyle choice for those who crave genuine Mexican flavors. The makers of HERDEZ® salsa will introduce the brand's very own Dipiquette Expert and social media personality Harry Hill

to host entertaining tutorials on perfecting the art of the dip. The Dipiquette class will humorously demonstrate the technique and nuances of dipping salsa, reassuring guests that their love of salsa is not to be taken lightly.

House of Heritage Cultural Experiences

At the heart of the HERDEZ® brand is a commitment to fostering community. In partnership with Mexican-owned, NYC-based Mexican folkloric art store La Sirena NYC , founder Dina Leor curated a diverse collection of paintings and photography by NYC-based Mexican artists including Gus Mexia Arte, Leticia Valle, Maria D. Jimenez and Valente Arena.

House of Heritage Nail Customization

With nail art becoming a cultural and stylistic means of expression, HERDEZ® brand in partnership with legendary Latina-owned spa Chillhouse , will be providing guests creative HERDEZ® brand inspired nail designs (e.g., tacos, chips and salsa, Mexican flag, Dia de los Muertos skulls and Mexican marigolds flowers).

The HERDEZ® brand fosters a deep connection with Mexican heritage, creating a

bridge between generations, communities, and countries through shared culinary

experiences. Through initiatives celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Día de los Muertos, and other cultural events, the HERDEZ® brand aims to celebrate, promote and preserve Mexican culture in New York City and across the country.

Don't miss out on the chance to experience the rich culinary and cultural heritage of Mexico with the HERDEZ® brand. The first 100 attendees will have a chance to receive a LIMITED-EDITION tote bag and goodies. The House of Heritage is a one-day experience taking place on Thursday, October 10th at Chelsea Market, NYC's premier food destination. Doors open to the public at 12:00pm until 5:00pm.

For more information and recipe ideas, visit , and follow the HERDEZ®

brand on Facebook , Instagram

and Pinterest .

About the HERDEZ® Brand

The HERDEZ®

brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and sauces. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovative authentic flavor experiences is at the forefront of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit and follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook , Instagram

and Pinterest .

About MegaMex Foods, LLC

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S., is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products, including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL®

brands. A joint venture founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL ), MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit and

.

