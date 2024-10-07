Mosolabs Partners With Khasmx On P5G Kit And Brings Turn-Key, Simple, And Application-Rich Private 5G To MWC Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



New KhasmX+MosoLabs P5G Kit enables quick deployment and AI, edge workloads

Integrated solutions with Druid and Ataya deliver best-of-breed, turn-key private 5G networks with use cases out-of-the-box Private 5G showcase at Mobile World

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realizing the need to provide simple, reliable, and secure private 5G and neutral host networks,

MosoLabs

partnered with KhasmX (part of the 5G Open Innovation Lab or 5GOIL) and Druid to offer an integrated network kit tailored for enterprises with specific application requirements.

KhasmX and MosoLabs Deliver Enterprise Edge Networks

KhasmX and MosoLabs Enterprise Edge Network Kit

KhasmX (5G Open Innovation Lab) and MosoLabs teamed up to develop the Khasm Enterprise Edge Network which enables customers to try private networks faster and easily convert to a commercial platform. The solution, based on the KhasmX platform, delivers a turn-key private 5G network edge solution that is designed as an enterprise-class network architecture using carrier-grade 5G network components including the Moso Canopy 5GID1 radio. Unlike typical private 5G networks, the flexible edge platform runs local applications and AI-workloads ready for deployment anywhere.

Key benefits of the kit include:

: The kit makes it easy for enterprises to operate their own networks without needing extensive technical expertise.: Using the reliable private 5G connectivity, the kit allows for the deployment of various edge applications, including AI-workloads, security applications, and critical communications.: The kit provides a scalable solution for a wide range of enterprise needs, from small-scale setups to larger operations. The platform's extensibility works with an enterprise's existing IT infrastructure including firewalls, device management, and others.: The kit is designed to support a variety of applications across different industries, including manufacturing, logistics, government, and public sector use cases.: By integrating technologies from multiple specialized vendors, customers get the best-of-breed performance and options to meet their specific needs without proprietary lock-in.The 5GOIL global innovation ecosystem has over 138 alumni developing innovative solutions from robotics, AI, big data, network security, SDN networking, and multiple industry applications. The kit offers truly unique value since it serves as a platform for enterprises to deploy innovative solutions within their networks.

New Turn-Key Kits Available with Druid and Ataya

Expanding on the need for simple evaluation and adoption of private 5G networks, Druid Software

and MosoLabs developed a private network demo kit that includes everything needed to get a customer set up easily with a private network including a Moso Canopy 5GID1 radio, Druid's

RaemisTM

5G core on a mini-PC, and cables to connect. With this plug-and-play demo kit, customers eliminate all complexity of trying a private network and evaluating how it can be used to transform connectivity in their organization.

Building on recent demonstration successes, MosoLabs and Ataya

are now offering limited availability of the plug-n-play 5G Chorus AP, announced earlier this year . The cloud-based platform is ideal for small to medium-sized installations such outdoor parking lots, gas stations, outdoor retail kiosks, smart agriculture farms and more. With just the cellular radio in-hand, customers of all sizes can now simply deploy private networks in a few steps without the hassle of installing additional on-prem infrastructure equipment.

"MosoLabs is building a thriving ecosystem of partners, including KhasmX, Druid, and Ataya, with pre-integrated technologies to deliver turn-key, best-of-breed private 5G systems to help customers avoid single vendor lock-in," said Stephen Leotis, president of MosoLabs. "For private 5G networks to flourish, we must provide customers simplicity and choice, with reliable, secure, trusted 5G systems that work out-of-the-box with a rich set of applications for whatever the use case – we have shown the success of this innovative collaborative approach with recent deployments across multiple verticals."

Swan Trails Farm Deployment with KhasmX for Critical Coverage over 80-Acres

To highlight one recent private 5G success, Swan Trails Farm

in Snohomish, WA needed a simple, reliable, and secure network that could offer coverage and capacity to even the most remote parts of the 80-acre farm to handle ticket sales, POS systems, employee communications, and safety. The farm regularly welcomes 15,000 to 20,000 visitors a week throughout the year. Working with KhasmX (5GOIL), MosoLabs deployed the 5GOD1 using CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) to connect the main buildings where weddings, the Fall Festival, and other private events are held. The coverage extends to other areas of the farm including the Washington State Corn Maze and ziplines to the orchards and play areas. This private 5G solution has been critical to their operations in an area with zero broadband access and limited public cellular connectivity.

Showcase at MWC Vegas

MosoLabs will be showing our latest next-gen 5G solutions and integrated turn-key systems at Mobile World Congress , October 8-10, in Las Vegas. The following will be shown in the MosoLabs booth 700L (OnGo Alliance Pavilion):



Moso Canopy Rel16 5G radios are the only 5G small cells based on the Qualcomm® FSM200 5G RAN platform .



Moso Connect 5G is the only 5G RedCap device available built with Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM X35 5G Modem-RF to simply connect anything Ethernet or serial capable to private 5G networks.



Khasm Enterprise Edge Network private 5G kit introduced today.

Ecrio AI-driven Critical Communications System integrated with Moso Canopy 5G private network solution (video ).

About MosoLabs

MosoLabs is focused on building world-class 4G and 5G hardware with a unified network management platform and an innovative application software suite for private wireless and neutral hosts networks. Our mission is to provide a simple, reliable, and secure private network – from planning to deployment to management – and create products to support new use cases. We develop fully integrated products that simplify time-to-market and deployment complexity for global enterprises and managed service providers. Learn more at .



SOURCE MosoLabs

