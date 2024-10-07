Neonc Technologies Receives Pharma Tech Outlook’S Top Drug Delivery Platform Award For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NeOnc's Intranasal Approach to Bypassing the Blood Brain Barrier with Therapeutics for CNS Diseases Featured as Cover Page Story in Recent Edition of Pharma Tech Outlook

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage medical biotechnology company, has been recognized by Pharma Tech Outlook as the Top Drug Delivery of 2024 .











According to the publisher of the leading industry magazine focused on breakthrough pharma technologies, the award was made in“recognition of NeOnc's stellar reputation and trust among customers and industry peers, evident in the numerous nominations we received from our subscribers.”

“NeOnc emerged as a Top Company after an exhaustive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and our editorial board,” the publisher stated.

Along with the award, NeOnc was featured as the cover story in the recent edition of Pharma Tech Outlook. Entitled, A Novel Approach to Treating Brain Cancer , the article highlighted the ability of the NEOTM technology platform to produce novel drugs and delivery methods designed to overcome the persistent challenges in delivering chemotherapeutics through the blood-brain barrier.

NeOnc recently announced it has begun patient enrollment for the Phase II clinical trial of NEO100-02 TM, the company's first of two drug candidates in clinical trials for various indications and patient populations. The trials are proceeding simultaneously under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. NeOnc expects the trials to provide the data required for regulatory validation and to advance its promising new drugs toward commercialization.

The Pharma Tech Outlook article discussed NeOnc's innovative intranasal delivery method designed to allow drugs to bypass the challenging blood-brain barrier and enter the brain through the olfactory or trigeminal nerves.



“Our drug delivery platform represents a groundbreaking advancement in how we approach the treatment of Brain Cancer and CNS diseases,” said Amir Heshmatpour, executive chairman of NeOnc Technologies.“By bypassing the blood-brain barrier, our platform not only enhances the delivery of our current therapeutics but also paves the way for using standard-of-care drugs in the future. This capability could revolutionize how we deliver conjugate and chaperone therapies, providing new hope for patients battling brain tumors and CNS diseases.”

NeOnc's novel intranasal delivery method for NEO100-02 offers an easier alternative for patients compared to traditional methods such as pills, injections, radiation, and surgery. Radiation treatment and chemotherapy for brain cancers and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases have traditionally been complex, time-consuming, and often result in poor prognoses. The difficulty in accessing these tumors surgically frequently results in significant neurological deficits.

Intranasal drug delivery is non-invasive and can be easily administered by or for the patient, including children. This approach can potentially reduce treatment costs and improve efficacy while avoiding the physical and emotional burden of intravenous chemotherapy and surgeries. Intranasal delivery can also enable rapid onset of action and avoid the decrease in efficacy due to first-pass metabolism.

The biotechnology advancements generated by NeOnc's NEO drug development platform are the result of more than a decade of research at the University of Southern California (USC) by NeOnc founder and CEO, Dr. Chen, MD, Ph.D., and his medical and scientific teams.

“We are deeply grateful to Pharma Tech Outlook's editorial board and its expert panel of C-level executives and industry thought leaders for bringing attention to the importance of our NEOTM technology platform for treating CNS diseases,” commented Dr. Chen.

“They have further strengthened our confidence that our novel delivery method can provide oncology physicians and CNS chemotherapeutic manufacturers with the vehicle they have long sought for impacting the efficacy of their treatment protocols,” added Dr. Chen.“With this prestigious award, we are honored to be recognized for our efforts in addressing the unique challenges posed by brain cancers.”

NEO212 also addresses brain metastasis as the most common type of brain tumor. Primary cancers, such as lung, breast, and melanoma, often metastasize to the brain.

An estimated 8%-10% of patients with systemic cancers will develop brain metastases, representing approximately 200,000 new patients annually, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons . For patients with malignant brain tumors, the five-year relative survival rate following diagnosis remains at less than 36% .

These compelling factors are driving the pharma therapeutics market for brain metastasis to grow at a projected 7.8% CAGR to reach $6.9 billion by 2033.

About NeOnc Technologies Holdings

NeOnc Technologies is a privately held clinical stage life sciences company focused on developing and commercializing central nervous system therapeutics designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier.

The company's NEOTM drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc's NEO100TM and NEO212TM therapeutics are in Phase I and II human clinical trials, and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status.

The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonc.com .

