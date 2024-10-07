Gary Smith's In The Blood Receives International Recognition Through The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 NYC Big Award Distinguished Favorite

2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

In the Blood by Gary E Smith

Gary E. Smith

A 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

- IntrigueBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "In the Blood" by Gary Smith in the Mystery category as a Distinguished Favorite.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."In the Blood"In book eight of the award-winning Warren Steelgrave series, Warren is concerned about the growing distance between himself and Cindy O'Brian, the love of his life. Warren decides to go to Italy without her, hoping the separation will benefit them. Once in Italy, the FBI is waiting for him. The FBI is looking for Warren's good friend, Jack Sullivan. They know Jack is finishing a new book involving stock market manipulation and the death of stockbroker George Daily. Jack has the information the FBI needs and is concerned for his safety. They ask Warren to find him.Warren, also concerned, begins the search for Jack Sullivan. Finding Jack running for his life, Warren also finds himself being hunted. Soon, the chase begins for the information Jack has in his possession. Soon, Jack becomes concerned Warren is not himself. The distraction Warren and Cindy's possible breakup is causing might get them both killed. Before it's over, many will die, including a close friend.Along the way, Warren has to deal with his elusive lover, Cindy O'Brian. Is Warren willing to wait for Cindy or move on to a new relationship? Share the journey of a man of principle who is again tested by a world in which a small group of people can turn it upside down.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented included Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver were among the entries.Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few. "We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.---About the AuthorGary Smith's first romance thriller, "The Willing", debuted with a 4.8 stars average rating by independent reviewers who asked for a sequel. There are now eight in the Warren Steelgrave series. Gary balances life between business and a love of arts. He founded a small electrical contracting business and grew it into a multimillion-dollar national business. At the same time, he writes and is an award-winning fine art photographer. Operating within both business and artistic communities introduces him to a wide array of characters and experiences, from which he draws for his writing. When Gary is not writing, he travels. Most often, Gary will be spotted in Italy, searching for more characters and experiences for his stories to come. To follow Gary, visit---The Independent Press Award announces every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit us atThe fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us at the BookCAMP event, a three day trade show for authors and publishers, ipabookcamp

Gabby Olczak

Independent Press Award

+1 973-969-1899

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.