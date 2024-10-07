(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Making Life-Saving Cancer Screening Accessible for Everyone



POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncosure, the leader in rapid cancer detection, is proud to introduce a new affordable pay-over-time membership plan , ensuring that everyone can benefit from advanced cancer screening. With just a simple blood draw , our test screens for all types of cancer, meaning there's no need for invasive procedures. No one is excluded from testing -this plan is designed so that everyone can take charge of their health through early detection.

Oncosure partners with Any Lab Test Now, making advanced cancer screening more accessible and affordable for all.

We're also excited to announce our partnership with Any Lab Test Now , which further makes testing accessible by offering free blood draws at any of their nationwide locations . This ensures that Oncosure customers can easily complete the testing process without any additional costs for blood draws.

Our 12-month subscription offers testing twice a year , and pricing is structured to fit different group sizes, making cancer screening more accessible:



$149 per month for one person

$129 per month for each of two people who purchase at the same time

$119 per month for each of three people who purchase at the same time $109 per month for each of four people who purchase at the same time

This flexible plan ensures that financial barriers are removed, providing an affordable pathway for anyone to access critical cancer screenings and benefit from early detection. With our partnership with Any Lab Test Now, getting tested is even more convenient- schedule your blood draw at any participating location nationwide, at no cost to you .

To learn more or sign up for the membership, contact our team at Oncosure today!

Local: 1-754-310-5083

Toll-Free: 1-888-925-4816

About Oncosure

Oncosure is dedicated to transforming cancer detection with its all-in-one cancer screening test that delivers rapid, accurate results. Our mission is to empower individuals with the tools for early detection and proactive health management.

Media Contact:

Tahlia Sadati



SOURCE Oncosure Testing

