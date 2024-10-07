Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Organizes Training Program To Improve Maternal Health

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In collaboration with IPAS Pakistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department conducted a vital medical training program aimed at safeguarding the lives of mothers through quality reproductive health services.



The program saw the participation of 19 gynecologists, Lady Health Visitors (LHVs), and other medical professionals from seven primary and three secondary health centers in Peshawar.

The training, held at Maulvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital in Peshawar, focused on essential maternal care practices, including emergency response during childbirth, postpartum treatment, and family planning. Emphasis was placed on the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended safe medical practices, with participants receiving hands-on training in their implementation.

At the closing ceremony, Dr. Khizar Hayat, Director of Maternal and Child Health (MCH), distributed certificates to the participants. In his address, Dr. Hayat highlighted that the Health Department is taking urgent measures to improve healthcare services for the public.



He underscored that this program aims to provide the community with access to quality reproductive health services, which will not only reduce maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the province but also contribute to achieving Pakistan's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.