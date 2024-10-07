Integrated Home Care Services, Inc. Announces Ajani Nimmagadda, MD, As New Chief Medical Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The announcement follows the organization's ongoing multi-state expansion to address the increasing need for timely, high quality, coordinated, and affordable care in the home, including home health, durable medical equipment, and home infusion

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Home Care Services, Inc. (IHCS), the nation's leading independent benefit manager of home health, durable medical equipment (DME), and home infusion services, has today announced that Ajani Nimmagadda, MD has been named as the organization's new Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr Nimmagadda will assume clinical and medical management leadership across the organization.

The announcement comes as IHCS celebrates significant expansion and growth fueled by the company's innovative home care benefit management services model supporting health plans in their Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, Commercial, and ACA offerings. IHCS' integrated model , which is tailored to the specific needs of each health plan, improves timeliness to high quality care and clinical outcomes, enhances member experience, reduces healthcare costs, and simplifies administration of care in the home.

IHCS serves millions of members, with laser focus on helping patients, providers, and health plans achieve their care goals in the home.



"Dr. Nimmagadda's leadership in driving clinical outcomes, quality of care, and healthcare affordability will be instrumental in helping us continue to fulfill our mission and support our continued growth," said Christopher Bradbury, CEO of IHC . "Her proven track record of achieving better outcomes for patients, providers, and health plans and her expertise across the healthcare ecosystem will further accelerate our innovation and value-based care solutions."

Dr. Nimmagadda has nearly three decades of experience in healthcare, both as a practicing internal medicine and infectious diseases physician and as a healthcare executive. Most recently, she served in a variety of leadership roles at Cigna Healthcare where she oversaw comprehensive medical and pharmacy utilization management programs and specialty drug clinical programs, including gene therapies.

"I am honored to join IHCS as Chief Medical Officer. I look forward to leveraging my experience in successful healthcare operations and improved operational efficiency while optimizing clinical outcomes," said Dr. Nimmagadda. "IHCS' approach is reinventing home care benefit management, replacing fragmented approaches with an integrated, insights-based, coordinated model that improves clinical outcomes, patient experience, and reduces healthcare costs. Improving care in the home has always been a passion of mine, and I look forward to unlocking the full potential of care in the home together with our team members, providers, caregivers, and health plan partners.

Dr. Nimmagadda received her medical degree from Guntur Medical College in India and completed her fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases.

For more information on how integrated home care benefits health plans, providers, and patients, visit ihcscorp .

About Integrated Home Care Services, Inc.

Integrated Home Care Services (IHCS)

is the nation's leading independent home care benefit manager that enables and accelerates value-based home care for health plans and risk-based provider organizations across the country. The company's unique integrated model-which includes home health, durable medical equipment, and home infusion services-improves clinical and financial outcomes for Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, Commercial, and ACA populations. IHCS currently serves millions of patients across many states and Puerto Rico.

The company's services include utilization management, network management, care coordination, claims processing, data analytics, and other services which simplify benefit administration and care delivery in the home.

For more information about IHCS, please visit

ihcscorp .

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

[email protected]

SOURCE Integrated Home Care Services, Inc.

