National Aviation Academy Holds Lecture Within Baku Int'l Book Fair

The National Aviation Academy has organized an open lesson
titled "The Word Universe of Fuzuli" as part of the 10th Baku
International book Fair, Azernews reports.
During the open lesson, the academy's lecturer, Doctor of
Philosophy in Pedagogical Sciences, Zamina Abdullayeva, discussed
the works of the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli, addressing
not only the poetic features of his works but also their
philosophical essence.
Z. Abdullayeva emphasized that Fuzuli's works play a significant
role not only in Azerbaijani literature but also in Eastern
literature as a whole and that the poet's poetic legacy continues
to retain its relevance today.
She thoroughly analyzed Fuzuli's ghazals and other works,
exploring his approach to themes of love, wisdom, and divine
affection.
The students and specialists participating in the open lesson
deeply analyzed Fuzuli's poetic language and philosophical
thoughts, discussing how these themes were significant within the
social and cultural context of his era.
The students examined the poet's language and style, addressing
the complex structure of his poetry, rich artistic imagery, and
profound philosophical content.
Within the scope of the lesson, famous ghazals of the poet were
recited and their meanings explained. Additionally, there was an
extensive exchange of ideas regarding the innovations and influence
that Fuzuli brought to Azerbaijani literature.
The participants also watched a video dedicated to the poet's
works, which included footage from National Leader Heydar Aliyev's
speech about Muhammad Fuzuli.
In conclusion, the organizers noted that such open lessons
increase the interest of the younger generation in our national
literature and culture, and strengthen their connection to our
national and spiritual values.
Organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the book fair is
timed to the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant
Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).
The book fair has gathered 56 foreign organisations from 18
countries representing 4 continents, 110 local publishing houses,
and book art enterprises.
Renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from
Turkiye, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries have been
invited to take part in the 10th Baku International Book Fair.
The book fair features a rich program, more than 300 events,
including master classes for children and adults, book
presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, autograph
sessions, conferences, symposiums, competitions, reading and music
evenings, and platforms for cooperation between book industry
entities.
Special buses are organised to transport visitors to the Baku
Expo Centre from the metro stations "The Academy of Sciences," "28
May," and "Koroglu."
The 10th Baku International Book Fair is open for visits every
day from 10:00 until 20:00. Entry is free. The book fair runs until
October 8.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr