Georgia's parliament speaker announces ruling Georgian Dream party will initiate second impeachment process against President Zourabichvili

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Georgia's parliament speaker announced on Monday that the ruling Georgian Dream party will initiate a second impeachment process against President Salome Zourabichvili. During a briefing reported by various local outlets, including the public broadcaster 1TV, Shalva Papuashvili outlined the reasons for this decision, emphasizing that Zourabichvili undertook visits to several European nations last week without obtaining the necessary consent from the government.



Papuashvili argued that, according to the Georgian constitution, the president is required to secure government approval before embarking on foreign trips. He indicated that this breach of protocol was significant enough to warrant the impeachment proceedings.



In addition to announcing the impeachment, Papuashvili revealed that the parliamentary majority has decided to prepare a new constitutional submission, which is expected to be presented to the Constitutional Court ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26. This move is seen as an attempt to reinforce the party's legal standing and assert its authority in light of the impending electoral contest.



The current impeachment effort follows a previous attempt made last October, which similarly cited Zourabichvili's unapproved foreign trips. That process ultimately fell short, failing to secure the required 100 votes in parliament to proceed.



As the political landscape in Georgia heats up with the forthcoming elections, the Georgian Dream party is aiming for a fourth consecutive term in office. The initiation of this second impeachment process appears to be a strategic maneuver in the lead-up to the elections, as the party seeks to consolidate its position.



As of now, President Zourabichvili has not publicly responded to Papuashvili's statements or the renewed impeachment proceedings, leaving many to speculate on the potential implications for her presidency and the broader political environment in Georgia. The outcome of this situation may significantly influence the dynamics of the upcoming elections and the future governance of the country.

