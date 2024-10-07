Red Cross Rep: First Seminar In Azerbaijan Welcomes Officers From 70+ Countries
Date
10/7/2024 7:09:19 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The International Committee of the Red Cross operates neutrally
in many regions of the world. During our activities, as the
guardian of international law, we engage with military forces and
armed groups.
Ilaha Huseynova, the head of the public relations department of
the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross,
stated this at the "High-Level seminar on International Rules in
the Management of Military Operations" (SWIRMO),
Azernews reports.
She noted that one of these activities is the "High-Level
Seminar on International Rules in the Management of Military
Operations," which has been held since 2007.
"This seminar, one of the important events of the International
Committee of the Red Cross, is attended by high-ranking officers
representing more than 70 countries. It is the first time this
seminar is being held in our country. The main goal of the seminar
is to deepen understanding of international rules governing
military operations and the modern battlefield, examine issues
related to the application of humanitarian law, integrate this law
into military planning and operations, and strengthen moral
values," she said.
It should be noted that the "High-Level Seminar on International
Rules in the Management of Military Operations" (SWIRMO) is being
jointly organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC).
