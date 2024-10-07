$2 Billion Daily Loss For US Workforce May Be Resolved By New Leadership Development Book About Civility & Empathy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Julian S. Newman, Author, Beautiful Together

Beautiful Together: How to Become a Better Leader & Bridge Builder, by Julian S. Newman

Julian S. Newman, founder and CEO of Culture Creative

Beautiful Together: How to Become a Better Leader & Bridge Builder by Julian S. Newman Debuts with Advance Praise by CEOs and HR Executives

- SHRM

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leadership development expert and diversity & inclusion thought leader, Julian S. Newman, has officially released his highly anticipated book, Beautiful Together: How to Become a Better Leader & Bridge Builder. Paperback and eBook formats are available now at and on Amazon.

Beautiful Together provides a roadmap for leaders looking to resolve conflicts; create environments of understanding, and build more inclusive teams in today's complex workspaces and polarized world. With practical tools, resources, and inspiring stories, Beautiful Together is a must-read for C-suite executives, HR managers, and leaders committed to fostering civility, empathy, and belonging.

The importance of civility in the United States is a critical imperative per the 2024 SHRM Civility Index Research. More than 161 million people work in the United States every day, and 58% of U.S. workers believe our society is uncivil. U.S. workers collectively experience over 200 million acts of incivility daily, leading to approximately $2 billion per day in reduced productivity and absenteeism. The study further highlights that“practicing civil behavior establishes a safe and empathetic environment where individuals can contribute their best ideas, knowing they will be heard and valued. Civility is more than making others feel comfortable; it's about creating a dynamic, diverse, and productive workplace where everyone can thrive.”

Beautiful Together is a transformational guide inspired by Julian's expertise as a leadership development authority with more than 20 years of experience in the non-profit sector, education, and ministry. As a subject matter expert, he has been featured in Forbes Magazine, has spoken to more than 100,000 people internationally, as well as led workshops, and talks with groups at global corporations and organizations including Google, Leo Burnett, UN Women, and Wolverine Worldwide. Beautiful Together combines powerful storytelling, leadership principles, and practical solutions to help readers become more effective bridge builders-both at work and in their personal lives.

Advance Praise for Beautiful Together:

“​​As a former professional athlete and Super Bowl champion, "Beautiful Together" gives us a detailed guide rooted in connection and how to manufacture your influence into positive outcomes, no matter your background." - Michael Allan Coe, NFL Cornerback (ret.)

"As a person in business, I appreciate the focus on the practical action steps we can each take. Mr. Newman's ability to explain the problems and provide humorous and relatable solutions is on impressive display. Highly recommended!" - Matt Kahle, Founder & CEO, Real IT Solutions, Inc.

"Beautiful Together is a transformative guide for leaders, offering practical wisdom and actionable insights for creating inclusive and connected communities.” - Debbie Kemp, Senior HR Executive

"Julian Newman uses bridge building and the power of storytelling as pillars of this field guide, with concrete actions throughout to put leadership concepts into practice.” - Deirdre McGlashan, CMO, BrandGuard AI

Julian will host a series of in-person book signings, workshops, and virtual events as part of his nationwide Beautiful Together book tour. These events will provide opportunities for readers to engage directly with Mr. Newman, explore his leadership principles from the book, and gain insights on how to foster understanding across differences in the workplace and beyond. Visit for a complete schedule and to purchase the book.

ABOUT BEAUTIFUL TOGETHER

ABOUT JULIAN S. NEWMAN

Author Julian S. Newman is the founder and CEO of Culture Creative and The FutureCast Foundation, an altMBA graduate, and inaugural Anthem Award-winning Diversity & Inclusion Leader of the Year, along with comedian Trevor Noah. His thought leadership has been featured in a range of media outlets, including Forbes Magazine, Fox News, NPR, and PBS affiliates. A proud father of four daughters, Julian has dedicated his career to creating a more beautiful and equitable world for his children and future generations. Julian's proprietary leadership development program The Akoni System, and his work with global organizations, have positioned him as a sought-after advisor to athletes and CEOs, becoming a thought leader on creating more inclusive workspaces and cultivating environments of civility, empathy, and belonging. Connect with him on LinkedIn and learn more about him at .

Contact:

Hadiya Williams-Cain | WrightOne Media Group on behalf of Julian S. Newman

... | (510) 677-0883

Hadiya Williams-Cain

WrightOne Media Group

+1 510-677-0883

...

7 Keys to Trans-Cultural Bridge Building

