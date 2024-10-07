HM Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meet On Maoism, Praises States' Efforts In Fight Against LWE

(MENAFN- IANS) Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in Delhi on Monday with the Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior officials of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states.

The agenda focused on strategies to completely eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. The meeting came on the heels of a successful security operation in Chhattisgarh, where 31 Maoists were killed in Narayanpur.

During the meeting, Shah lauded Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his team for their commendable efforts in combating Maoism, highlighting the recent achievements of the state.

“I congratulate the Chief Minister, Home Minister, DGP and the entire team of Chhattisgarh. I appeal to all the youth associated with Naxalism to join the mainstream of society,” he said.

He noted that, since January, 194 Maoists have been killed, 801 arrested, and 742 have surrendered in Chhattisgarh. Shah emphasised that this success is a testament to the collaboration between state and Central forces, driven by strategic planning and intelligence.

“This is a historic achievement and the efforts of Chief Minister Sai and his team deserve appreciation," he added.

Shah urged Maoism-affiliated youth to lay down their arms and reintegrate into society.

He expressed confidence in the "double engine" government, where both state and Central governments are accelerating development in LWE-affected regions.

He stressed that rapid infrastructure development in these areas is drawing people back to the mainstream.

The Home Minister also commended states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra for their capacity-building efforts, encouraging all LWE-affected states to share best practices to strengthen the fight against Maoism.

He reiterated the government's commitment to providing full support to the states to promote peace and development in these areas.

Shah reaffirmed the Modi government's "zero tolerance" policy toward Maoism, stressing the importance of Centre-state coordination in eliminating the decades-old insurgency.

He emphasised that development should reach every citizen and that Maoism remains a key obstacle to progress in critical areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Amit Shah had chaired a similar meeting of Chief Ministers of Maoist-affected states last year in October as well.