Defense Forces Strike At Sea Oil Terminal In Feodosia At Night - General Staff
10/7/2024 5:10:33 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked an offshore oil terminal in the temporarily occupied Feodosia.
According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported this on facebook .
“Last night, a successful strike was made on the enemy's offshore oil terminal in the temporarily occupied Feodosia, Crimea. A fire was detected in the area of the facility. The consequences of the damage are being clarified,” the statement said.
The Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used, in particular, to meet the needs of the Russian army.
The task was carried out by units of the Missile Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation continue, the General Staff emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 4, the Defense Forces struck at the Russian fuel and lubricant storage base Annanefteprodukt in Voronezh region.
