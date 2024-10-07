Reminder: Invitation to the 12th International investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] on October 15, 2024

EQS-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

Reminder: Invitation to the 12th International Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] on October 15, 2024

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, we are pleased to invite you to participate in the 12th International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 15, 2024 from 09:55 am (CET). The IIF is taking place for the twelfth time since its launch in 2021 and, as an online investor conference, offers the perfect platform for investors to get in touch with selected internationally oriented companies a live event in an online format, the International Investment Forum provides direct access to national and international listed companies from Europe, Australia and North America. These companies come from various sectors such as industrials, security, software, retail, real estate, commodities, hydrogen & solar, energy and many more. The participating companies provide unique insights into their business models and current development, and are available to answer investors' questions after the presentation in the Q&A live during the event. "We are very much looking forward to the 12th IIF International Investment Forum, which will once again provide an excellent digital platform for investors and companies. With up to 20 exciting companies from Europe, Asia and North America, numerous interesting investment opportunities will be presented again this year. The conference has established itself as an exciting investor event since 2021 and remains an important platform for the exchange of innovative ideas and valuable investment opportunities.", explains Manuel Hölzle, Head of Research at GBC AG and co-organizer of the 12th IIF International Investment Forum. "As Apaton Finance, we are proud to co-organize the 12th IIF International Investment Forum and to contribute our particular specialization in international small-cap companies from the North American and Asian region. This edition will once again feature exciting companies whose innovative business strategies offer impressive prospects for investors. The forum is an excellent platform for discovering attractive investment opportunities in these dynamic markets," adds Mario Hose, CEO of Apaton Finance as co-organizer. The IIF will be

Matthias Greiffenberger and Julien Desrosiers. The following companies will present themselves in 30-minute slots: VCI Global Limited (ISIN VGG982181031) – Malaysia sdm SE (ISIN DE000A3CM708) – Germany Solutiance AG (ISIN DE000A32VN59) – Germany Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN DE000A31C3Y4) – Germany Eigenheim Union 1898 Beteiligungs AG (ISIN DE000A0STWH9) – Germany INDUS Holding AG (ISIN DE0006200108) – Germany International School Augsburg -ISA- gAG (ISIN DE000A2AA1Q5) – Germany Gerresheimer AG (ISIN DE000A0LD6E6) – Germany 123Fahrschule SE (ISIN DE000A2P4HL9) – Germany Cogia AG (ISIN DE000A3H2226) – Germany Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (ISIN CA3799005093) – Canada Condor Energies Inc. (ISIN CA20676A1084) – Canada Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN CA0203981034) – Canada dynaCERT Inc. (ISIN CA26780A1084) – Canada Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (ISIN CA25039N4084) – Canada Prismo Metals Inc. (ISIN CA74275P1071) – Canada Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (ISIN CA80412L8832) – Canada Myriad Uranium Corp. (ISIN CA62857Y1097) – Canada The complete program with the presentation times for the 11th IIF can be found under the following link: Please register for the IIF via our website or via direct link

#/registration As a specialist conference, participation is MiFID II-compliant and free of charge. We look forward to seeing you! The conference team of GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH

