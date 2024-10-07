Industrial Blower Market To Record $6.84 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major industrial blower participants include Everest Blowers, Xylem, Atlantic Blower, Kaeser Kompressoren, Ingersoll Rand, Kay International, Aerzen Machine, Busch Group, Sofaco, Dicheng, Ebara Corporation, Atlas Copco, Shandong Zhaggiu Blower, Savio Srl, New York Blower Company, Ebara Corporation, Piller Blowers & Compressors, Howden.

Oct. 07, 2024



The industrial blower market is predicted to reach USD 6.84 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights The rising demand for air systems in the food and beverage sector is driving this growth. Efficient air handling is crucial in large-scale production settings, ensuring proper airflow and ventilation. Industrial blowers maintain cleanliness and adhere to hygiene standards, especially in food processing and storage. They regulate air quality and temperature, ensuring product safety and operational efficiency. The industry's push for energy-efficient solutions aligns with cost reduction and sustainability goals. Technological advancements in blowers, aimed at boosting performance and reliability, further fuel market growth.

The industrial blower market from the centrifugal blowers segment led the market with a 43.66% share in 2023 and is anticipated to cross USD 3.09 billion by 2032. Centrifugal blowers, known for their versatility, efficiency, and reliability, dominate the market. They enhance air velocity and pressure, making them vital for various industrial applications, including ventilation, cooling, and material handling. Their ability to generate high pressure is beneficial for HVAC systems and pneumatic conveying. Their robust construction and fewer moving parts reduce maintenance needs, making them a cost-effective choice despite higher initial investments.

Based on Technology, the market is divided into Centrifugal and Axial. The industrial blower market from the centrifugal segment dominated in 2023 with a 53.19% share and is projected to surpass USD 3.67 Billion by 2032. Centrifugal blowers generate high pressure and substantial airflow, making them indispensable for HVAC systems and industrial processes. Their efficiency leads to significant energy savings. They are flexible and adaptable, catering to both small-scale and large-scale operations. Technological advancements enhance their performance, reduce noise levels, and improve energy efficiency, driving their adoption in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.









The Asia-Pacific region leads the industrial blower market, driven by rapid industrial growth in China and India. The region's swift urbanization and infrastructure projects boost demand for industrial blowers. APAC's expanding manufacturing sector relies heavily on these blowers for effective ventilation and air handling. China, with a growth rate of 10.1% and a 40.4% market share in 2023, dominates the APAC market. China's extensive manufacturing base and rapid urbanization drive the demand for advanced ventilation solutions.

