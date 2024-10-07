Culture Ministry Concludes Participation In Riyadh International Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Culture has concluded its participation in the Riyadh International Fair. The fair was held under the slogan“Riyadh Reads” and continued for 10 days at the King Saud University in Riyadh. Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, Director of the Libraries Department at the Ministry of Culture and Director of the Doha International Book Fair, said in a statement that the ministry's participation in the fair showcased the ministry's various and new publications in different fields of knowledge, including novels, law, social and human sciences, in addition to distinguished publications of children's and young adult books. Over 2,000 local and international publishing houses took part in the exhibition.

