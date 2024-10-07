Iraqi Militant Organisation Claims Drone Attacks On Golan Heights

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Oct 7 (NNN-NINA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite organisation, claimed responsibility yesterday, for drone on three sites, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The movement said in a statement that, the attacks were conducted“in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon,” and pledged to continue targeting“the enemy's strongholds.”

The statement did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties.

Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple strikes against Israeli and U.S. targets in the region, to show support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

The group has recently escalated its attacks on the Zionist regime, as the latter intensified its strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon.– NNN-NINA

