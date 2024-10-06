Moments With Marianne Radio Show Featured On Radio Guest List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marianne PestanaREDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moments with Marianne , the highly acclaimed radio show, is excited to announce its recent feature on Radio Guest List, #1 Radio & Podcast Guest Interview Booking Service!Known for being "the best guest booking service for talk radio shows, podcasts, and TV," Radio Guest List helps hosts discover guests from diverse fields, including health, wellness, spirituality, business, and entertainment, making it an invaluable resource for media professionals seeking engaging content for their audiences.Airing on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate, Moments with Marianne reaches an impressive audience of over 3.5 million listeners across Southern California, and its global presence extends to more than 11.5 million people in 120 countries. The show, which has been on air since 2016, has become a go-to resource for individuals seeking insights into personal development, spirituality, wellness, and much more.Moments with Marianne regularly features interviews with renowned authors, visionaries, innovative companies, change-makers, and influencers, delivering conversations that not only educate but also empower listeners to lead more fulfilling lives. Past guests have included New York Times bestselling authors, spiritual leaders, business leaders, innovators, and pioneers in holistic health, ensuring the show's content is both diverse and impactful.Listeners can tune in to Moments with Marianne on KMET 1490AM & an ABC News Radio Affilate, or access the show via live streaming on the . To learn more about the show, visit and explore our show sponsors, bookclub, and past episodes featuring inspiring interviews.For more information about Radio Guest List and how you can get interviews, and it's work in connecting media professionals with expert guests, visit href="" rel="external nofollow"Marianne Pestana is an award-winning publicist, radio show host, and producer with a passion for connecting audiences with powerful, life-changing content. As the host of Moments with Marianne, Marianne has built a platform for deep, thoughtful conversations, helping listeners navigate life's transitions and challenges with grace and wisdom.

