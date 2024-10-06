ANAS President Meets With Hong Kong Korean Academy Representatives
10/6/2024 8:09:45 AM
Academician Isa Habibbayli, President of ANAS, met with
representatives from the Hong Kong Korean Academy of China during
their visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing
the ANAS.
The meeting included Professor Li Lei, a member of the Executive
Board; Professor Raymond J. Wu, Executive Deputy of the General
Secretariat; and academy employees Feng Liu and Yan Zheng.
During the meeting, Academician Habibbayli highlighted the
strong cooperation between Azerbaijan and China across various
fields. He noted that the National Academy of Sciences collaborates
extensively with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Hebei
Academy of Social Sciences, Beijing Foreign Languages University,
Hebei Pedagogical University, and the Hebei Academy of Social
Sciences, implementing joint scientific projects. He also mentioned
that the Chinese Cultural Center operates within the Nizami Ganjavi
Institute of Literature at ANAS, where Chinese literature and
culture are studied.
Academician Habibbayli recently described the 1st Chinese
International Scientific Conference on Azerbaijan Studies, held in
Beijing under the theme "Strengthen China-Azerbaijan Relations in
the Spirit of the Silk Road," as a historical scientific and
cultural event for both countries.
Appreciating the guests' visit, he recalled discussions about
scientific cooperation at the Juji branch of the Hong Kong Korean
Academy during his visit to China in June. He emphasized the broad
opportunities for collaboration with the Hong Kong Korean Academy
and shared his suggestions on matters of mutual interest.
In their speeches, the guests expressed their commitment to
actively participate in the development of China-Azerbaijan
scientific relations and presented proposals for expanding
cooperation.
