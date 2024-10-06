ANAS President Meets With Hong Kong Korean Academy Representatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Academician Isa Habibbayli, President of ANAS, met with representatives from the Hong Kong Korean Academy of China during their visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the ANAS.

The meeting included Professor Li Lei, a member of the Executive Board; Professor Raymond J. Wu, Executive Deputy of the General Secretariat; and academy employees Feng Liu and Yan Zheng.

During the meeting, Academician Habibbayli highlighted the strong cooperation between Azerbaijan and China across various fields. He noted that the National Academy of Sciences collaborates extensively with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Hebei Academy of Social Sciences, Beijing Foreign Languages University, Hebei Pedagogical University, and the Hebei Academy of Social Sciences, implementing joint scientific projects. He also mentioned that the Chinese Cultural Center operates within the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature at ANAS, where Chinese literature and culture are studied.

Academician Habibbayli recently described the 1st Chinese International Scientific Conference on Azerbaijan Studies, held in Beijing under the theme "Strengthen China-Azerbaijan Relations in the Spirit of the Silk Road," as a historical scientific and cultural event for both countries.

Appreciating the guests' visit, he recalled discussions about scientific cooperation at the Juji branch of the Hong Kong Korean Academy during his visit to China in June. He emphasized the broad opportunities for collaboration with the Hong Kong Korean Academy and shared his suggestions on matters of mutual interest.

In their speeches, the guests expressed their commitment to actively participate in the development of China-Azerbaijan scientific relations and presented proposals for expanding cooperation.