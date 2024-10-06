Rajanth Singh Lauds Armed Forces For Rescuing 2 Foreign Mountaineers From U'khand

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Hours after the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued two foreign Alpine mountaineers from Chaukhamba-III Peak on Sunday, Defence Rajnath Singh hailed forces for the successful operation and their "unwavering commitment" to ensure safety for all risking their lives.

The Union Minister highlighted the armed forces' "unwavering commitment" to ensure the safety of all personnel, irrespective of nationality.

He praised the joint efforts of the National and State Administration and the for the rescue mission while risking their own lives.

In a post on the social media platform X: Union Minister Singh wrote: "Proud of our Armed Forces for the remarkable rescue & evacuation operation of two women Alpine Mountaineers from the United States and United Kingdom during their expedition to Chaukhamba-III peak."

"The jointness in planning & coordination with National & State Administration, and swiftness in execution while putting their own lives at risk, once again demonstrate our armed forces' unwavering commitment to ensure the safety of all personnel, irrespective of their nationality," his post read.

After over 60 hour long operation, two female Alpine mountaineers, from the US and the UK, were rescued from Chaukhamba-III peak in Chamoli District, Uttarakhand.

Demonstrating exceptional flying skills at a challenging altitude of 18,500 feet above mean sea level (MSL), the IAF Cheetah pilot ensured the safe retrieval of the mountaineers.

The search was launched after the Chamoli Disaster Management Department received an alert from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) on Thursday notifying that two mountaineers were stranded at 6,015 metres on Chaukhamba Peak.

The two foreign climbers had obtained permission from the Indian Mountaineering Association for a trekking expedition to Chaukhamba-Three, a peak rising to 6,995 metres.

The climbers' expedition that began on September 11 was planned to conclude on October 18 but they got stranded during their ascent.