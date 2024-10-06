Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation and UNESCO Honor the Winners of the "Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum-UNESCO Prize" in Paris and Sign a Strategic MoU

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Paris, France; Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 October 2024: In a ceremony attended by senior officials and UNESCO’s permanent delegates, Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, honored the winners of the "Hamdan-UNESCO Prize for Teacher Development" in its eighth cycle. Held in UNESCO’s main hall in Paris, the event highlighted a shared commitment to advancing teacher quality worldwide.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Rashid and the delegation also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Foundation and UNESCO. This strategic agreement, supported by Hamdan-UNESCO Fund, aims to enhance teacher-focused programs implemented by UNESCO, reinforcing the partnership’s dedication to educational support and development.

In his address, Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan expressed appreciation for UNESCO’s continued support in education, science, and culture, noting its essential role in fostering international cooperation to strengthen education, promote cultural diversity, and encourage human innovation.

Sheikh Rashid praised the strong ties between UNESCO and the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. He emphasized that education represents a vital investment in the future, highlighting the Hamdan Foundation’s role in advancing education through its partnership with UNESCO, which has facilitated the sharing of effective educational practices and the development of teachers' competencies worldwide.

Reaffirming the UAE's commitment to advancing global education, Sheikh Rashid emphasized the importance of teachers in shaping a brighter future for generations to come. He congratulated the prize winners and recognized the efforts of the judges and coordinators at both Hamdan Foundation and UNESCO.

Sheikh Rashid remarked, “At Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, we are honored to be part of this recognition, reflecting our belief in the essential role of teachers in building societies and advancing civilizations. I am also pleased to announce additional support for Hamdan-UNESCO Fund, with new financing for upcoming educational programs, including key projects such as the 2026 Global Teacher Report and the Knowledge Center affiliated with the Teachers Task Force, which aim to enhance the global standing of teachers.”

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Rashid expressed his hope that this prize will inspire recipients to continue their journey with dedication and creativity, reaffirming that education remains the most promising investment for building a sustainable and prosperous future.

Commenting on the strategic MoU signing, His Excellency Dr. Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated, “This agreement builds on the vision of the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to support education and international initiatives that enhance teacher performance and capabilities. We are dedicated to investing in global education by empowering teachers to fulfill their essential role in community building.”

The MoU is designed to reinforce cooperation between the Foundation and UNESCO in developing sustainable education programs, enhancing teacher skills globally, and creating innovative solutions to educational challenges. Additionally, it seeks to foster inclusive educational environments that contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on developing effective teaching tools, improving teacher efficiency, and supporting efforts to raise education quality in areas with limited resources.

As part of honoring this year’s winning projects, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation and UNESCO recognized three pioneering initiatives from Bangladesh, Brazil, and Togo. These projects have notably advanced teacher performance and strengthened their impact on local educational systems. The recognition coincided with World Teachers' Day 2024, themed ‘Recognizing Teachers' Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education’, highlighting the role of teachers in shaping the future of education and emphasizing the importance of incorporating their perspectives into educational policies.

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, expressed his satisfaction in honoring the winners of this esteemed prize. He remarked, “This prize aligns with World Teachers' Day, underscoring the Foundation's commitment to advancing global education quality and supporting communities and developing nations that need particular assistance in education.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi added, “We congratulate the winners and commend UNESCO's efforts toward inclusive and equitable education, in line with the 'Education 2030' vision to expand learning opportunities and foster a knowledge-based, equal society.”

The winners this year include three international organizations recognized for their contributions to education: Good Neighbors Bangladesh for the "Enhancing Teachers' Capacities for Quality Educational Environment" project, Curitiba Municipality - Municipal Education Secretariat in Brazil for "Veredas Formativas," which promotes interactive education and skill development for teachers, and Chicheo High School in Togo for its "Community-Based Approach to Improve Basic Literacy Skills" project for rural students.

Seven projects reached the final selection stage of the "Hamdan-UNESCO Prize for Teacher Development" in 2024, representing countries including Indonesia, Angola, Norway, China, and Brazil, each contributing to enhancing education and strengthening teacher capabilities.

First launched in 2008 with the support of the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Hamdan-UNESCO Prize aims to support and encourage those working globally to advance teacher effectiveness, aligning with UNESCO's core principles and objectives.





