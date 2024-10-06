Piramal Finance Launches Second Phase of Campaign to Support Bharat’s Underserved Customers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, October 4, 2024 – Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (Piramal Finance), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL), today announced the launch of the second phase of its campaign "Hum Kaagaz Se Zyada Neeyat Dekhte Hai”. This initiative aims to empower underserved customers in Bharat by providing access to formal credit. Building on insights from the initial campaign, the new campaign celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of customers, showcasing Piramal Finance's scaled model to bring credit to the unserved customers of Bharat.



Video Links:

• Rickshaw:

• Sugarcane:



The campaign features relatable stories of two unique individuals—a rickshaw driver and a sugarcane juice vendor—who embody the spirit of entrepreneurship, progress, good intent, and honesty. In the video, the rickshaw driver pauses his meter at a gas station to ensure his customer isn’t charged while waiting to refuel. At the same time, the sugarcane juice vendor chooses to serve a good quantity of juice without reducing it by putting ice, which reflects their intent of doing well and doing good. They highlight their challenges of being viewed as unserved, and this is where Piramal Finance steps in, empowering customers to approach them with confidence as long as they have a thriving business or employment and good intent.



With the tagline “Aaiye Baat Karte Hain,” the campaign invites underserved customers to connect with Piramal Finance and encourages them to explore their financial options without hesitation. The ads will be available in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.



Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., said, “The second phase of our campaign reinforces our unwavering commitment to serve the underserved and unserved segments, focusing on individuals who demonstrate clear intent and potential.



The response to our inaugural campaign was phenomenal, evident in our consistent growth. This new initiative takes our efforts a step further in the customer journey, addressing the unique challenges faced by those who perceive themselves as credit unworthy. We aim to change that narrative, reinforcing our role as an integral part of our customers' journeys and their moments of connection with our brand. As we expand our products and solutions portfolio, branch network, and deepen our presence in non-metro markets, we remain focused on driving economic progress and unlocking value for our customers."



Arvind Iyer, Head of Marketing, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., said, “‘Aaiye Baat Karte Hain’ is an open gesture inviting customers advancing in their lives to discuss their financial aspirations with us. We aim to help them navigate their journey towards accessing financial resources. This new campaign represents the next phase in the evolution of Piramal Finance’s brand promise of 'Hum Kaagaz Se Zyada Neeyat Dekhte Hai.' We remain committed as a lender to creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem for underserved individuals across India. We aim to reassure potential customers that we assess their needs fairly and transparently, fostering relationships built on the foundation of trust and support.”



Kawal Shoor, Planner and Founding Partner of The Womb, said, “Achchi Neeyat was a clarion call we conceived for Piramal Finance last year. Early success and research showed that, in Piramal Finance, the underserved now saw someone who really was for them. Now was the time to extend a hand further and actively invite them in with ‘Aaiye Baat Karte Hain’. Market studies had shown that budget Bharat have been rebuffed for too long by the organised loans industry, and they’re used to hearing ‘no’ all too often. With ‘Aaiye Baat Karte Hain’ we want to make the ‘Neeyat’ proposition come alive even more compellingly, as also to make them feel valued, and included”.



The campaign will be promoted across TV, social media, digital news publishers, and the company’s digital assets and branches.



Piramal Finance has rapidly expanded its presence across India, operating with over 500 branches. With 80% of its business coming from metro-adjacent areas and Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, the company serves over 1.3 million customers across 13,000 pin codes. Its multi-product retail lending platform includes home loans, small business loans, loans against property, used car loans, and unsecured loans. In June 2024, Piramal Finance surpassed the milestone of INR 50,000 crore in retail AUM. The company has also expanded its co-lending network, partnering with the likes of Digital India's Common Service Centers and Central Bank of India. With an employee strength of 13,700+, the company is driven by a commitment to addressing the needs of underserved markets through both traditional and microfinance branches.







