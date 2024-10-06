Elon Musk shows up for first time at Trump rally casting election in alarming conditions

(MENAFN) During a Saturday appearance with Donald Trump, billionaire tech executive Elon Musk characterized the upcoming presidential election in alarming terms, suggesting that Trump is the only candidate capable of “preserving democracy in America.” The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who also owns X (formerly Twitter), made these remarks while attending a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of a recent assassination attempt on Trump. Musk ominously warned that “this will be the last election” if Trump does not emerge victorious, sporting a black cap emblazoned with the “Make America Great Again” slogan, which underscored the gravity of his statements.



Musk’s appearance at the rally marked a significant moment as it was the first time he participated in one of Trump’s trademark events. This collaboration signals a deepening alliance between the two figures as they head into a competitive presidential race. Musk has been actively supporting Trump by establishing a super PAC that is heavily investing in get-out-the-vote initiatives as the election nears. Trump has also hinted at appointing Musk to lead a government efficiency commission if he wins back the presidency.



In a previous public conversation on X in August, Musk and Trump engaged in an amiable dialogue that lasted over two hours, during which Trump predominantly discussed the assassination attempt in July, immigration issues, and his intentions to reduce government regulations. At Saturday's rally, Musk positioned Trump as a defender of free speech, claiming that Democrats aim to strip away fundamental rights, including the freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, and the right to vote. He specifically criticized a California initiative aimed at eliminating voter ID requirements.



The rally took place at the same location where a gunman had previously targeted Trump, resulting in a bullet grazing the former president's right ear and tragically killing a supporter named Corey Comperatore while injuring several others. Musk’s presence and rhetoric at the event highlighted the tense political climate and underscored the stakes both men perceive in the upcoming election.

