Two Killed, Six Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and six others were in Russian strikes on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on October 5.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on October 5, the of the aggressor state shelled the Bakhmut, Volnovakha and Kramatorsk districts. At 11:00, the Russian Armed Forces, likely using artillery, hit the city of Toretsk. A 65-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries. At around noon, the enemy launched an on the village of Velyka Novosilka. The attack affected a married couple: an 86-year-old man was killed and his 76-year-old wife suffered multiple shrapnel wounds," the prosecutor's office said.

In addition, at 15:00, the enemy launched a bomb strike on the town of Kostiantynivka.

"Five citizens -- three women aged 54, 63 and 74 and two men aged 54 and 72 -- suffered bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity in a residential area. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, concussion, shrapnel wounds, and wounds to their heads and limbs," the post said.

The shelling damaged residential buildings, power lines, gas pipelines, cars and a garage. According to preliminary reports, Russian troops hit the settlements with KAB-250 guided aerial bombs.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

Photo credit: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office