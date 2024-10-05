No Rolling Blackouts Planned In Ukraine On Sunday
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo says no rolling blackouts are scheduled for Sunday, October 6.
The company's press service announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
At the same time, the operator urged citizens to consume electricity responsibly, switching powerful electrical appliances on during daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.
