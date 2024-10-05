KONE India Announces Grand Opening Of Its New Office In Udaipur, Rajasthan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Udaipur, October 5, 2024: KONE Elevator India, a leading provider of elevator, escalator, and solutions today announced the expansion of their footprint in Udaipur, Rajasthan with the launch of their new office space. This expansion is another milestone in KONE India's commitment to delivering high quality products and services to their customers across the country.



The company is proud to be associated with institutions such as The Oberoi Udaivilas, The Leela Palace, Indian Institute of Management, Celebration Mall, and Geetanjali Hospital in Udaipur. Many existing and upcoming projects will be managed from the new office. Strategically located at Sobhagpura, Udaipur this office is expected to cater to the growing demand for elevator and escalator solutions in Rajasthan. The office would also be an exhibition center for elevator design, features & technology. KONE India's locally based Sales, Installation and Service teams will be dedicatedly working for customers in Udaipur, Rajsmand, and Chittorgarh.



At the office launch, Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, of KONE India and South Asia, said, "We are excited to establish one of our network offices in Udaipur- a fast-growing city offering great prospects for our business. We believe this expansion will open many doors towards innovation and help contribute to the development of Udaipur and improve the livelihood of the citizens. We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Maharaj Kumar Sahib Lakshyaraj Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur, for gracing us with his presence at the inauguration and lending his support and trust to KONE India."



With a strong network of offices in major cities, KONE India aims to meet the diverse needs of customers in various sectors- including residential, commercial, and industrial.



Sustainability is at the core of their operations, and KONE India is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and outstanding performance. The company's focus on research and development ensures that its products and services remain at the forefront of the industry and well aligned with the evolving demands of the customers.





About KONE



At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we move two billion people every day, making their journeys safe, convenient, and reliable with smart and sustainable People Flow®. In 2023, KONE had annual sales of EUR 11.0 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees in more than 60 countries. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.





About KONE India



KONE's presence in India dates to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People FlowTM solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs 5500+ people in the country.



KONE's production unit in Sriperambudur, near Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It also has three training centers in Chennai, Gurgaon & Pune, where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE's global technology and engineering center in Chennai and Pune, is one of the seven global R&D centers, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

