Will Never Ally With BJP, Says NC Chief Dr Farooq
10/5/2024 7:07:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the party will never forge an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the next government in Jammu & Kashmir.
Dr Farooq, as per the news agency KNO, said that any party that will side with the BJP will“get vanished” in Jammu and Kashmir.
He asserted that there was no question of forging an alliance with the saffron party, saying that the vote in favour of NC was against the BJP.
“We cannot expect anything, but let the results be declared and decks will be cleared about who has done what in the elections,” he said while replying to the exit polls today.
The NC chief said that Congress will also emerge victorious in the Haryana assemby elections, saying that the people who have borne the brunt” of the present dispensation have decided to vote in favour of Congress.
