Exiled Venezuelan Opposition Leader González Plans Daring Return To Claim Presidency

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Edmundo González Urrutia, the exiled Venezuelan opposition leader, has announced his intention to return to his homeland.



The 75-year-old politician aims to assume the presidency on January 10, 2025. González made this bold declaration from Galicia, Spain, where he currently resides in asylum .



The controversial July 28, 2024 presidential election in Venezuela sparked this dramatic situation. González claims he won nearly 70% of the votes, based on detailed evidence from most polling stations.



However, the current government, led by Nicolás Maduro, declared itself the winner without providing comprehensive results. Following the disputed election, González sought refuge in the Spanish and Dutch embassies in Caracas.







He later fled to Spain, saying he was coerced into signing a letter acknowledging Maduro's victory. The opposition leader's escape came amid a severe government crackdown on dissent.



Maduro's administration has taken harsh measures against opposition figures since the election. Nearly 1,900 people remain behind bars, including 150 political leaders. This widespread suppression has drawn international criticism and concern.



González's recent statements have reignited hope among his supporters. He emphasized that almost 8 million Venezuelans elected him on July 28. The opposition leader confidently stated his plan to take the oath as Venezuela's rightfully elected president in January.



His declaration has met with mixed reactions both domestically and internationally. Jorge Rodríguez, the head of the government-controlled National Assembly , called González "cowardly and despicable" on his Telegram channel.

The international community has closely watched these developments. Over 30 countries, including Spain and several European Parliament members, have recognized González as the legitimate winner. Many nations have called for respecting the will of the Venezuelan people.



González faces significant challenges in his plan to return and assume power. The military and other key institutions continue to support Maduro's regime. The threat of arrest upon return looms large for the opposition leader.



The situation in Venezuela remains highly volatile as the January deadline approaches. González's planned return could potentially trigger further political instability. It may also prompt increased international intervention in the country's affairs.



As events unfold, the world watches to see if González can overcome the obstacles and fulfill his promise. His bold move represents a critical moment in Venezuela's ongoing political crisis. The coming months will likely prove decisive for the country's future.

