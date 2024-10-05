Unseasonably Warm Weather Persists Across Kingdom With Gradual Cooldown Expected Next Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- A spell of unseasonably warm weather will grip the Kingdom today, with temperatures climbing 3-4 degrees Celsius above average, offering a taste of lingering summer in early autumn.The highlands will expect mild fall conditions, while the rest of the country will experience relatively hot weather under light breezes shifting between the northeast and northwest.The Jordan Meteorological Department predicts Sunday will bring more of the same, with autumn's cool embrace confined to the highlands, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba heat up under the southern sun. Gentle southeastern winds will be in play, keeping the warm conditions firmly in place.By Monday, temperatures will ease slightly, returning to their seasonal norm. The highlands will see pleasant, fall-like conditions, but the Jordan Valley and Aqaba will remain warmer.Low clouds could roll into the northern and central parts of the country, as a moderate northwesterly breeze adds a refreshing touch.Tuesday should bring a further dip in temperatures, especially in the highlands and plains. The heat will ease across most regions, though the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea will continue to bask in the warmth.A mix of low clouds is expected in the north and center, with a brisk northwesterly wind picking up at intervals.Today's highs and lows across the Kingdom include: East Amman (33 C/19 C), West Amman (31 C/17 C), Northern Highlands (29 C/16 C), Sharah Mountains (28 C/15 C), Badia (36 C/19 C), Plains (32 C/20 C), Northern Jordan Valley (36 C/22 C), Southern Jordan Valley (38 C/26 C), Dead Sea (36 C/24 C), and Aqaba (37 C/25 C).