Iran To Strike Israel's Refineries, Gas Fields Should It“Make Any Mistake”: Commander
10/4/2024 7:09:15 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
TEHRAN, Oct 5 (NNN-IRNA) – A senior Iranian military commander, yesterday warned that, Iran would strike all of Israel's refineries and gas fields, should it“make any mistake,” the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
“If the occupiers make any mistake, we will target all their energy resources, stations, refineries, and gas fields,” Mehr quoted Deputy Commander of the Islamic revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Ali Fadavi, as saying.
Fadavi's remarks came, as the Israeli Regime threatened to attack Iran's oil refineries and energy infrastructure, in its potential retaliatory response to Iran's missile attack on Tuesday against targets in Israel.
Iran fired about 180 ballistic missiles at what it claimed to be strategic centres in Israel on Tuesday night, in retaliation for Israel's assassinations of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as, its intensification of offensives against Lebanese and Palestinians, with U.S. support.– NNN-IRNA
