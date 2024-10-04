(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Charge Your Car Day is October 5th. The cost to replace a car's battery can reach over $200 which can put unnecessary strain on many households balancing their cashflow. Remember to charge your vehicle!

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK ,

the world's leader in battery charging solutions,

is celebrating the official Charge Your Car Day 2024, as the company shines

a spotlight on the need for regular battery maintenance to keep us on the road.

CTEK Calls on Automotive Community to Charge Up this Charge Your Car Day

In the United States, about 36% of Americans drive daily, which has decreased from pre-pandemic levels, when more people were behind the wheel every day. Additionally, approximately 89% of Americans aged 25 and older hold a driver's license, meaning the majority of U.S. adults are still active drivers, though their frequency of driving may vary. Even though many drive less, vehicle ownership and reliance on cars remain high in the country.

A recent survey found that 65% of American motorists don't think about their car battery until it fails, which often results in missed appointments or late arrivals due to dead batteries. Furthermore, 91% of drivers have experienced a dead battery at some point. Despite this, few take preventive measures, with only 2% checking their battery before long trips and 72% never using a charger to maintain battery health.

And with an array of products that deliver safe, intuitive, intelligent charging solutions, it's never been a better time to show some love to your car battery; the very thing that enables us to travel and top up our own social batteries as we travel to work, meet friends or just enjoy the thrill of driving.

Unexpected breakdowns an inconvenient bite of the bank balance



It's no secret that household finances remain at their most stretched in recent memory, with the prospect of an unexpected full battery replacement becoming the stuff of financial nightmares.

The cost to replace a car's battery can reach over $200 which can put unnecessary strain on

many households balancing their cashflow.

While increasing energy prices also remain a common topic worldwide, it is still significantly cheaper to prevent an issue than rectify when things go wrong. Products such as the CTEK CS FREE® provide an effective, intelligent solution to top up all variety of 12V Lithium and Lead Acid batteries. Meanwhile, the CTEK Ready comfort connectors makes plugging your vehicle into a charger as convenient as charging your laptop, as well as being comparable in cost.

And for the time's you do get stuck



Regular maintenance charging helps prevent sulfation and keeps the battery in optimal condition, with the aim to avoid any breakdowns. However, if you do breakdown, using CTEK's CS FREE® adaptive booster is a wise choice compared to traditional jump starters. The CS FREE's adaptive boost technology ensures a safer and gentler start, reducing the risk of damaging the battery or causing electrical system issues. This innovative approach not only gets you back on the road swiftly but also safeguards your battery's health, providing a more sustainable solution for vehicle maintenance and peace of mind on the go.

Charging Up Our Community



CTEK has spent more than 26 years focused on charging, maintaining, and protecting car batteries around the world and this Charge Your Car Day, the brand has been hands on supporting members of the automotive community ensuring their cars are CTEK Ready to support their future charging needs.

About CTEK



Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

