(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical And Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Medical Gas And Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The medical gas and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $20.72 billion in 2023 to $22.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to personalized medicine initiatives, education and awareness campaigns, pandemic responses, healthcare advancements, global healthcare trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Medical Gas And Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The medical gas and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, rise in chronic diseases, covid-19 pandemic impact, shift towards home healthcare, demand in emerging markets. Major trends in the forecast period include cost efficiency and accessibility, awareness and education, personalized medicine, telemedicine and remote monitoring, focus on green technology.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Medical Gas And Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Medical Gas And Equipment Market

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the medical gas and equipment market growth going forward. Respiratory diseases refer to disease condition that affects the lungs and the parts of the respiratory system. Medical gases and equipment are used for the treatment of respiratory diseases, increase in those diseases will result in the growth of the market.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Medical Gas And Equipment Market Growth?

Key players in the medical gas and equipment market include Linde plc, Praxair Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Atlas Copco AB, Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Gas Control Equipment Ltd., Rotarex S.A., SOL S.p.A., Amico Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BeaconMedaes LLC, Flogas Britain Limited, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., SCI Analytical Laboratories Inc., GCE Holding AB, Medical Gas Solutions Ltd., Ohio Medical Corporation, Powerex Corp., Gentec Corporation, Cramer Decker Medical Inc., PCI Gases, Precision Medical Inc., Bay Corporation, Amada Marvel Inc., BPR Medical, Calea, Cryofab Inc., EKOM spol. s r.o., Far East Gas Co. Ltd., Gascon Systems Pty Ltd..

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Medical Gas And Equipment Market Overview?

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical gas and equipment market. Major companies operating in the medical gas and equipment market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

How Is The Global Medical Gas And Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Medical Gases, Medical Gas Mixtures, Biological Atmospheres, Medical Gas Equipment

2) By Application: Respiratory, Anesthesia, Medical Imaging, Cryosurgery, Therapeutic, Diagnostic

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Research Institutions, Home Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Industry And Academic, Biotechnology Industry, Emergency Service

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Medical Gas And Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the medical gas and equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical gas and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Medical Gas And Equipment Market Definition

Medical gas and equipment refer to a packaged device that supplies medical gases to a patient in a diagnosis. They are used for medical procedures.

Medical Gas And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global medical gas and equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Medical Gas And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical gas and equipment market size, medical gas and equipment market drivers and trends, medical gas and equipment market major players, medical gas and equipment competitors' revenues, medical gas and equipment market positioning, and medical gas and equipment market growth across geographies. The medical gas and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Gas Separation Membrane Global Market Report 2024

report/gas-separation-membrane-global-market-report

Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Global Market Report 2024

report/industrial-gases-glass-industry-global-market-report

Industrial Gas Global Market Report 2024

report/industrial-gas-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.