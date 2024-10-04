Jaishankar Discusses Ways To Strengthen India-Sri Lanka Ties With President Anura Kumara, Meets Ranil Wickremesinghe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) External Affairs S. Jaishankar met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday to discuss strengthening cooperation and deepening ties between India and Sri Lanka. He assured continued support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

During his brief visit, which came just weeks after Dissanayake took office, Jaishankar also met Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, and former president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Jaishankar is the first foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka since the National People's Power (NPP) government led by Dissanayake came to power on September 23.

Jaishankar posted on X,“Honoured to call on President @anuradisanayake today in Colombo. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM @narendramodi.”

“Appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance for the India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of people of two countries and the region,” he said further in the post.





Soon after meeting Jaishankar, Dissanayake took to X and said,“Discussions focused on boosting cooperation in tourism, energy, and investment. Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery. The importance of continued collaboration on fisheries, security, and national unity was also discussed.”

Jaishankar also met country's former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and later he posted, Glad to see former President @RW_SRILANKA today.

Thanked him for his efforts in advancing our ties in the last two years. Assured him that India will continue to commit to Sri Lanka's economic recovery and development.





Earlier, Jaishankar met his counterpart minister Herath and said in a post on X:“Reviewed various dimensions of India-Sri Lanka partnership. Assured him of India's continued support to Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding. Our Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook will always guide the advancement of India-Sri Lanka ties.”

Herath's office posted on X that the two“discussed a range of matters of mutual interest.”

In April 2022, the island nation declared its first ever sovereign default since gaining Independence from Britain in 1948. The unprecedented financial crisis led the then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to quit office in 2022 amid civil unrest.

India had then pitched in with about USD 4 billion in assistance to enable the island nation to recover from a deep economic crisis after it announced the default on over USD 51 billion foreign loans.