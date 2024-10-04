RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Call Off 'Total Cease Work', Threaten To Launch Indefinite Hunger Strike If...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a major development to the RG Kar rape and murder case , the agitating junior doctors across the state decided to call off 'total cease work', and announced indefinite sit-in till demands met.

Agitating doctors also threatened to launch indefinite hunger strike if demands are not met by Bengal govt within 24 hrs from Friday evening.



During a press conference, an agitating junior doctor said,“Considering the well-being of the patients, we've decided to call off the 'total cease work', but we are not doing this due to the fear of (West Bengal) government. If our demands are not met within 24 hours, we will be forced to go on a hunger strike.” He further alleged that one of their colleagues was assaulted by the police during their protest march earlier today.





"Two of our colleagues waiting near a road (in Dhrmatala) for us were beaten up by the police. We do not know the reason. We were conducting a peaceful rally here and had permission to hold a press conference here. We protest this attitude of the policemen. Police have to apologise, else we will continue with our demonstration," one of the junior doctors said.

| RG Kar case: Doctors not performing IPD, OPD work says Mamata govt, lawyers say...

Holding clocks in their hands, the doctors reiterated their demands including the directive to form a central enquiry committee for disciplinary proceedings against alleged perpetrators involved in "threat culture" in all medical colleges of West Bengal, among others.

Previously, the doctors had gone on a complete 'cease work' for 42 days following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials, resuming essential services.

| Kolkata doctors may resume 'cease work' after SC hearing in RG Kar case

The medics, however, renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on them by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week.