Oman To Host Digitalks Middle East In 2025

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The first edition of Digitalks Middle East will be held in Oman next year. The initiative derives from Digitalks Expo, an event that discusses the future of business, creates opportunities, and promotes innovation, and is held by Brazilian company Digitalks. The organization of the event in Oman was facilitated by innovation consulting company Orbital .

According to a statement from Orbital, Digitalks Middle East will be held in September next year. Before that, Brazilian trade mission Made in Brazil is set to take place from February 10 to 12 to explore the Arab market. Digitalks Middle East is the result of three events in the sector: Digitalks, Made in Brazil, and Comex Technology Show, the latter being based in Oman.

Co-founder of Orbital, Vinicius Luiz, believes the Middle Eastern market offers significant potential for business growth with Brazil, as trade totaled USD 17.7 billion in 2023 and could grow between 2% and 4% annually.“This shows how much room there is for innovation and collaboration in areas such as technology, agribusiness, and energy. Our goal at Orbital is precisely to facilitate these connections and help expand Brazilian solutions to this strategic region, which has already stands out as an important supplier of fertilizers and petroleum derivatives to Brazil,” he said.

The partnership for the event in Oman was signed on September 26 by the representative of Orbital Middle East and Made in Brazil, Eduardo Pimenta, the founder of Digitalks, Flávio Horta, and the CEO of Comex Technology Show, Amr Baabood.“Our interest is to expand connections and demonstrate Brazil's great potential in the Middle East, focusing on solutions that strengthen business between the regions. With our knowledge of the Arab market, we aim to bring Brazilian innovations to Oman and the entire GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] and MENA [Middle East and North Africa] region,” said Pimenta.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

