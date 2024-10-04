NFT Ticketing Platform Viking Fehu Lands With FEHU On Bitmart This Friday

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Viking Fehu launched a year ago and quickly attracted an enthusiastic community of more than 100,000 members.

Victoria, Seychelles, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viking Fehu , an up-and-coming NFT ticketing for and offline events, announced it will officially land with FEHU, its utility token, on the BitMart exchange on Friday, October 4th, at 10pm CET. The much-anticipated event is a significant milestone for the project, gaining exposure to BitMart's 9 million+ users. According to an X pos from BitMart, the exchange is the exclusive host of this event.

Viking Fehu launched a year ago and quickly attracted an enthusiastic community of more than 100,000 members. The project's official launch via an ICO was also a successful event, attracting over $1 million to help its future development.

Viking Fehu aims to enter the multi-billion dollar event industry with its FEHU event app, which is planned to launch in Q4 2024. Its mission is to provide a secure ticket-buying experience for users and simplified event management for event organizers.

The app will introduce a ticketing system using blockchain-certified NFTs to verify the authenticity and ownership of digital files. This approach should reduce the many challenges that event organizers face, such as event ticketing, forecasting, ticket price calculations, distribution, and management. It will also enable event lovers and participants to create and store memories through collectible items.

Fehu seeks to stand out from other blockchain-based ticketing platforms. Its goal is to create audience engagement before, during, and after every event. Participants will buy tickets quickly and securely via the app before the event. They will receive real-time updates during the event and even use the app to capture memories. Lastly, ticket buyers can rate the event and engage with other attendees or artists after the event.

Viking Fehu uses the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to deliver a safe, fast, and user-friendly experience. The FEHU app will be readily available for everyone, including small or large event organizers, whether online or offline. It will be accessible to users from crypto-friendly countries worldwide.

About Viking Fehu

Viking Fehu has a professional team of experienced technologists and start-up enthusiasts. Their mission is to reduce damaging elements within the event industry, such as fake tickets and fraud, by providing a secure, transparent, and engaging ticketing app. Its use of collectible NFT tickets should offer a new and efficient user experience for event organizers, attendees, and artists.

Viking Fehu is developing the Fehu NFT ticketing app while increasing its number of partners and collaborations. The team announced that its FEHU engine will power the new Fantasy Cricket Game from SkillShot, a South African gaming software company, which will launch in Q4 of 2024.

Until then, the Viking Fehu community is preparing for the official FEHU landing on the BitMart exchange on Friday, October 4th, at 10pm CET.

You can learn more about Viking Fehu and stay up-to-date with its developments here: Websit | X (Twitter | Telegra | YouTub | Instagram







CONTACT: Bjorn Ruistuen pr at vikingfehu.io