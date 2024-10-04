Simmons Bank Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Kansas City Regional Office And Branch In Downtown KC Power And Light District
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons bank is celebrating the grand opening of the new regional corporate office and financial center located at 1200 Grand Blvd. Simmons Bank operates more than 50 full-service branches throughout Missouri and Kansas.
"With the addition of this new regional office, Simmons Bank is continuing to deepen our commitment to the Kansas City area with an emphasis on delivering a full suite of services to commercial, business and individual clients in the region with best-in-class talent," said Mark Nuss, regional executive for Simmons Bank. "Investing in the communities we serve is engrained in our DNA and we are grateful to have the opportunity to meet the financial needs of friends and neighbors in the Downtown Kansas City area and throughout the region."
The 16,500-square-foot financial center features a full-service branch and a walk-up ATM with quick-deposit capabilities. Associates onsite will serve customers financial needs including personal and commercial lending, as well as wealth management services.
Centric Construction served as the contractor and Davidson Architecture & Engineering was the architectural firm of record.
Simmons Bank
Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC ), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri.
