The Db Group And Hard Rock International Announce Hard Rock Hotel Malta As Part Of New Development Project

ST. GEORGE'S BAY, Malta, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malta-based db Group and Hard Rock International yesterday broke ground and laid the foundation stone for the Hard Rock Hotel Malta along with a mixed-use development including Ora Residences with two towers of exclusive apartments and a vast mall. The total in the project is €300 million and is set to create hundreds of different jobs.

Hard Rock Executives, DB Group Board of Directors, and the Prime Minister of Malta celebrate a major milestone during a dual groundbreaking and stone laying ceremony for the Hard Rock Hotel Malta project. Photo courtesy of Frank Farrugia.

The 5-star Hard Rock Hotel Malta will feature 394 rooms, most with balconies overlooking the Mediterranean, and 25 suites with

a

private pool.

The hotel meticulously preserves and integrates the architecture of

the original 1860

British military accommodation quarters. Guests seeking to relax will enjoy numerous private and public pools, a full-service Rock Spa ® , and

state-of-the-art Body Rock ®

fitness center

set to be amongst Malta's largest.

"Our vision is quite unique. We want people to come here and go wherever their imagination takes them. They can live here, stay at the Hard Rock Hotel for incredible service, dine at any of our 12 restaurants, swim, shop at Malta's best high-end mall, go to the beach lido, gym, spa, take a seaside walk, feast their eyes on the vertical gardens covering our two residential towers and much more.

This will not be a place.

It will be a destination,"

said Silvio Debono, Chairman, db Group.

"We are excited to work with db Group to bring Hard Rock's hospitality and entertainment offerings to the beautiful island country of Malta. This development is expected to enhance Malta's tourism industry by appealing to the modern traveler, creating yet another wonderful addition to our award-winning Hard Rock Hotels portfolio," said John Rees, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, Hard Rock International.

Conceived as vertical gardens, the Ora Residences will offer

luxurious

designs

and

a suite of exclusive and top-tier personalized services. Residents will have access to a wealth of high-end amenities, including private temperature-controlled wine cellars, private pools, housekeeping services, chauffeurs, 24/7 concierge services and more.

Another

key element

of the project will be St. George's Mall, covering over 20,000

sqm with a mix of top-tier and more accessible brands and

family entertainment.

The project also features

12 different restaurants and bars including Hard Rock Cafe and EL&N, 5,000 sqm of green and public spaces, a 1,300 sqm supermarket, 1,300 parking spaces and a globally branded exclusive beach lido.

Dr Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta, emphasized that the project exemplifies the confidence that Malta's esteemed investors have in the nation's economy and tourism sector. "As we look to the future, our focus is on attracting high-yield travelers while enriching the very essence of our tourism industry," stated Prime Minister Abela. He further asserted that tourism transcends merely increasing visitor numbers; it is a vital industry capable of driving significant social progress and serves as a cornerstone for the sustainable development of our nation.

Planned to be inaugurated in early 2026, this development will join Hard Rock International's portfolio of European accommodations including Hard Rock Hotel Madrid and REVERB by Hard Rock Hamburg, resort hotels in Davos, Ibiza, Marbella, and Tenerife, and the ongoing development of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens.

Project Fact s :



A total of €300 million is being invested in the project - €250 by the db Group and an additional €50 million by partners and clients.

Several hundred new jobs with different specializations will be created.

5-star Hard Rock Hotel Malta: 394 rooms with balconies and sea views including 25 suites with private pools.

Mall: 20,000 sqm

Private members club: 500 sqm

Parking spaces: 1,300

Green and public spaces: 5,000 sqm

Restaurants & bars: 12

Trees & plants: Approximately 4,000

Supermarket: 1,300 sqm

Gym & spa: 3,300 sqm

Beach lido on St George's Bay 1,350 sqm of event space

For more information on Hard Rock Hotel Malta and upcoming properties visit HardRockHotels



About Hard Rock® :

Hard Rock International

(HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 74 countries spanning 313 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock TM global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit

or

hardroc



About Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos ® :

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos is internationally recognized as a leader in the hospitality industry – offering world-class entertainment, contemporary designs, incomparable service and one-of-a-kind brand amenities, catering to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable hotel experiences. Driven by integrity, philanthropy and unparalleled guest experiences, the brand adorns 34 distinctive Hotels & Casinos in the world's most enviable destinations. Hard Rock Hotels provide amazing live music, dining options that make guests' taste buds sing, head-to-toe wellness services and many more amenities, in addition to offering best in class protocols for health and safety which Hard Rock deems SAFE + SOUND. For more information on Hard Rock Hotels, visit hardrockhotels .



About the db Group:

The db Group is one of Malta's fastest-growing businesses, with various successful ventures spanning hospitality, property development, catering and healthcare. Founded by Silvio Debono in 1984 with a small guest house, the Group today owns two of Europe's most popular all-inclusive properties - the db Seabank Resort and Spa and the db San Antonio Hotel and Spa - as well as 11 successful restaurants spread across the Maltese islands. The restaurant portfolio includes two that are included in the Michelin guide, LOA and AKI. db Group will soon open AKI in London's prestigious Cavendish square, its first venture outside of Malta. The most ambitious db Group project to date is a multi-use beachside development which will include a Hard Rock Hotel, ORA luxury residences and St George's Mall. It aims to be Malta's largest hospitality and shopping destination. db Group's trusted reputation has helped it to forge strong alliances with iconic international brands, including Starbucks and Hard Rock Café, both of which have expanded their presence on the island after great success. Looking ahead, db Group remains focused on consolidating its local market footprints, expanding internationally, and continuing to diversify into new sectors, all underpinned by its unwavering commitment to excellence.

For more information visit .

SOURCE Hard Rock International

