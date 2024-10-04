Russel Metals 2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call
Date
10/4/2024 9:16:55 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Notice
TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Company's results for the 2024 third quarter will be issued by press release on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after the close of business at 5:00 p.m. ET .
An Investor conference Call will be hosted by Martin L. Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer and John G. Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer on Thursday, November 7, 2024 , at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the results.
To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at
to receive an instant automated call back.
You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator.
Dial-in telephone numbers for the call are 1-437-900-0527 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-510-2154 (U.S. and Canada).
Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you get a line.
A replay of the call will be available at 1-289-819-1450 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-660-6345 (U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Thursday, November 21, 2024.
You will be required to enter pass code 88955# in order to access the call.
If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving notices of our Investor Quarterly Conference Calls, you may do so by emailing [email protected] ; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.
If you have any additional questions, please contact our Investor Relations Department at [email protected] or 905-816-5178.
SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN04102024003732001241ID1108746921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.