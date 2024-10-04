DS Group Launches The First Läderach Store At The Jio World Plaza In Mumbai

DS Group Launches The First Läderach Store At The Jio World Plaza In Mumbai
Mumbai, October 3, 2024: As an exclusive partner of the Swiss luxury chocolate brand, Läderach in India, Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and leading FMCG conglomerate, launched the second Laderach store in India and the first in Mumbai. Located at the Jio World Plaza, it marks a significant milestone in the Indian luxury chocolate market, amalgamating DS Group's quest for innovation and quality with Läderach's unparalleled craftsmanship to deliver an extraordinary chocolate experience to Indian consumers.
Renowned for its exceptional quality and Swiss craftsmanship, Läderach promises to bring the world-renowned Swiss luxury chocolate experience to Mumbai, with its delicious range of handcrafted chocolate bars, pralines, truffles, and exclusive gifting assortments during the festivities. The store features an extensive range of Läderach's luxury chocolate creations, including the renowned FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate). Each product is meticulously handcrafted to deliver an unrivaled blend of flavors, textures, and aromas that will elevate the chocolate indulgence to new heights.
Ms Sanskriti Gupta, Läderach India, said, "We are excited to introduce the luxurious experience of Läderach chocolates at Jio World Plaza, our first store in Mumbai. As a strategic market for Läderach, Mumbai has demonstrated exceptional enthusiasm for our brand, evident in the resounding success of our e-commerce offerings. In strategic partnership with the DS Group, we aim to expand our reach and offer the distinctive Läderach experience to a wider Indian audience."
Läderach had introduced its online operations in Mumbai Navi Mumbai towards the end of last year with an aim to strengthen Läderach India's position in the luxury retail sector getting the brand closer to its consumers. Last year, the DS Group announced its exclusive partnership with Läderach, marking the Swiss chocolate brand's debut in the Indian market. This exciting collaboration was followed by the successful inauguration of a Läderach store in the Delhi NCR region, situated in DLF Emporio Mall, where an immersive in-store experience is crafted to cater to the discerning tastes of customers.
