Skanska Constructs New Healthcare Building In Houston, Texas, USA, For USD 54M, About SEK 570M
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Harris health System for the construction of a new healthcare building in Houston, Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 54M, about SEK 570M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.
The project consists of construction of a new four-story building for the occupancy by the Harris Health Central Fill Pharmacy and associated departments. Additionally, the new building will incorporate spaces on levels 1 and 2, allowing for the flexible expansion of clinical spaces in the future. This strategic planning ensures that the new facility can adapt to evolving needs and continue to provide comprehensive and efficient healthcare services.
Work is scheduled to begin in November 2024 and is expected to reach completion in May 2026.
