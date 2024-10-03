Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Secures 5Th Government EM Contract For Domestic Violence Offender Monitoring
Date
10/3/2024 11:12:20 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology is becoming a popular go-to means of tracking the movements of crime suspects, including domestic violence (“DV”) offenders, while they remain unjailed and free to continue productive activity in society
SuperCom Ltd., a secure solutions provider for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, is competitively marketing its PureSecurity EM platform to government clients who need SuperCom's resources for parole and probation supervision
SuperCom recently announced it has secured its fifth national contract in Europe to provide supervised monitoring of domestic violence suspects and an effective alert system for DV victims
Analysts forecast Europe's average daily caseload of individuals monitored with EM will increase from 64,000 people to 94,000 between 2023 and 2028
Electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology is increasingly being deployed as a public safety solution that has the potential to ease the concerns of governments and citizens alike around the world. Using a variety of modern technologies, law enforcement and other safety institutions are able to track the movements of individuals identified as criminal suspects while those suspects remain free from incarceration and interact with society.
Riding the wave of the EM technology market's growth, SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) and its PureSecurity suite of EM solutions have built a strong reputation for providing products and services that help...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN03102024000224011066ID1108745668
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.