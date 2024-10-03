Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Secures 5Th Government EM Contract For Domestic Violence Offender Monitoring

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Electronic monitoring (“EM”) is becoming a popular go-to means of tracking the movements of crime suspects, including domestic violence (“DV”) offenders, while they remain unjailed and free to continue productive activity in society

SuperCom Ltd., a secure solutions provider for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, is competitively marketing its PureSecurity EM to clients who need SuperCom's resources for parole and probation supervision

SuperCom recently announced it has secured its fifth national contract in Europe to provide supervised monitoring of domestic violence suspects and an effective alert system for DV victims Analysts forecast Europe's average daily caseload of individuals monitored with EM will increase from 64,000 people to 94,000 between 2023 and 2028

Electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology is increasingly being deployed as a public safety solution that has the potential to ease the concerns of governments and citizens alike around the world. Using a variety of modern technologies, law enforcement and other safety institutions are able to track the movements of individuals identified as criminal suspects while those suspects remain free from incarceration and interact with society.

Riding the wave of the EM technology market's growth, SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) and its PureSecurity suite of EM solutions have built a strong reputation for providing products and services that help...

