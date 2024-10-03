Colorado Access Finds Success In Community-Led Approach To Increase Health Care Access And Reduce Vaccine Disparities For Hispanic Population

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Latinx Immunization Access Program Increased Vaccination Rates and Care Access by Building Trust and Removing Barriers

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While the first COVID-19 vaccination was being made available in 2020,

Colorado Access designed what is now known as the Latinx Immunization Access Program (LIAP). The LIAP aims to increase trust in communication and support vaccine access to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among Latino communities, focusing especially on the most marginalized and underserved groups (including monolingual Spanish speakers) in the counties Colorado Access serves (outlined below).



As a result of the LIAP, nearly 16,000 individuals received vaccinations, more than 5,000 Latino members were tested for COVID-19 and more than 110,000 COVID-19 tests were distributed. From April 2021 to January 2023, the gap in vaccination rates between Latinx and Spanish speaking members and white/Caucasian members disappeared entirely in Region 3 (Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert counties) and by half in Region 5 (Denver county). As of January 2023, Hispanic COVID-19 vaccination coverage in these areas was 49.8% and 55% respectively, compared to 49.4% and 58.9% for non-Hispanic whites. View full policy brief.

Partnerships with trusted community figures and organizations were a key component of the program. The LIAP partnered with 12 organizations, ranging from health departments to public health organizations, community-based organizations and higher education institutions, to organize vaccination events. With these partnerships, the LIAP operated 124 community-based sites in the targeted Latino communities.

"When you come into a community with authentic engagement – welcoming them, talking with them, engaging them with smiles even if you don't know their language – there's a common human denominator of friendliness that validates their culture and brings down barriers," said Rich McLean, board member at the Aurora Health Alliance. "When a clinic shows up at a church or a school that way, it's a fantastic example of what public health can do to meet people where they are and build trust where trust didn't exist before. That can make all the difference in advancing health equity."

Initially focused on COVID-19 vaccination efforts only, the LIAP evolved throughout 2021-2023 to address broader vaccination (i.e., flu, mpox and routine childhood vaccinations) and health needs (i.e., physical examinations and community resource referral) with a culturally adaptive approach focused on building trust within the Latino community.



As the largest and most experienced public sector health plan in the state, Colorado Access is a nonprofit organization that works beyond just navigating health services. The company focuses on meeting members' unique needs by partnering with providers and community organizations to provide better personalized care through measurable results. Their broad and deep view of regional and local systems allows them to stay focused on members' care while collaborating on measurable and economically sustainable systems that serve them better. Learn more at .

