Navoba Announces Inaugural VIP Commercial Class Founding Circle Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NaVOBA launches the first-ever procurement readiness program that helps veteran-owned businesses compete in the private sector outside of the government.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) is proud to announce the inaugural Founding Circle Partners of the VIP Commercial Class, the first-ever procurement readiness program that helps veteran-owned businesses compete in the private sector outside of contracting.This prestigious group of companies has made a significant in the success of veteran entrepreneurs, demonstrating their commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the business landscape.The Founding Circle Partners include:ADMAmazonAnheuser-BuschBayerCapital OneCortevaFedExHiltonIndatatechKellanovaMolson CoorsMondelezPenn EntertainmentShellTDUS FoodsUSAAViatrisVistraVulcan MaterialsWells FargoThese organizations are taking bold steps to ensure that veteran-owned businesses receive the support and resources they need to thrive in today's competitive market. By collaborating with NaVOBA, these partners are helping to create pathways for veterans to connect with corporate opportunities and advance their entrepreneurial ventures."We are excited to welcome these exceptional companies into our Founding Circle," said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. "Their commitment to Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises not only strengthens our mission but also sets a powerful example for corporate America on the importance of inclusion and support for our veterans."In conjunction with this announcement, NaVOBA has partnered with the Veterans Institute for Procurement (VIP) to launch the VIP Commercial Training Program, designed specifically for veteran-owned small businesses navigating the complexities of commercial contracting. This is the first-ever procurement readiness program that helps veteran-owned businesses compete in the private sector outside of government contracting. It bridges the gap by equipping veterans with the knowledge, tools, and strategies necessary to enter or scale in the private sector.VIP Commercial Training Overview: The training format leverages hands-on workshops and sector-specific tactics to help veteran entrepreneurs diversify and grow their businesses. By exploring real-world strategies and best practices, participants will accelerate their path to success while mitigating risks. Key features of the program include:Sector-Specific Topics: Tailored content focusing on business infrastructure, compliance, governance, strategic growth, and marketing to the Fortune 1000.Sample Curriculum: Courses on business processes, financial strategies, legal considerations, accounting, personnel management, growth strategies, supplier diversity, and business development.With corporations spending 58% of their revenue on contracts with suppliers and 85% of Fortune 500 companies implementing supplier diversity initiatives, the importance of collaboration with an agile and resilient supplier base is clear. VIP Commercial Training prepares veteran-owned small businesses to effectively compete for and deliver on procurement opportunities in the private sector.Event Highlight: VIP Commercial includes a full-day forum powered by NaVOBA, offering valuable networking opportunities for participants to build new business relationships and connections.How We Accelerate Success: Over four days of instruction from industry experts, participants will discover insights, trends, and proven strategies to propel their businesses to new heights.For more information about NaVOBA and the VIP Commercial Class, please visit

