Global STD Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The std diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.25 billion in 2023 to $10.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to epidemiological trends, healthcare infrastructure development, pharmaceutical developments, sexual education programs, demographic shifts.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global STD Diagnostics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The std diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine trends, healthcare access improvements, population health strategies, telemedicine and digital health, rising incidence of stds.

Growth Driver Of The STD Diagnostics Market

The rising healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the STD diagnostics market going forward. Healthcare expenditure refers to the total amount of money spent on healthcare services and related goods and activities within a specific healthcare system or economy over a defined period. Healthcare expenditure is used in STD diagnostics because it represents a strategic investment in preventive healthcare, addresses public health priorities, and contributes to overall health and well-being on both individual and community levels.

Which Market Players Are Steering the STD Diagnostics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biocartis NV, Trinity Biotech plc, Binx Health Inc., Lybrate Inc., NOWDiagnostics Inc., Alere Inc., Atlas Genetics Ltd., BioFire Diagnostics LLC, BioMérieux SA, Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., Corgenix Medical Corporation, Creative Diagnostics, Curetis AG, Daktari Diagnostics, Enzo Biochem Inc., Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc., GenePOC Inc., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Grifols Diagnostic Solutions Inc., Hain Lifescience GmbH, InDevR Inc., Inflammatix Inc., Karius Inc., Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Mesa Biotech Inc., Mobidiag Oy.

What Are the Dominant Trends in STD Diagnostics Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the STD diagnostics market are focused on developing innovative products, such as real time PCR kit, to address unmet medical needs and enhance diagnostic capabilities. A real-time PCR kit is a collection of reagents used to perform real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), a sensitive and widely used technique for detecting and quantifying specific nucleic acid sequences.

How Is The Global STD Diagnostics Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Chlamydia Testing, Syphilis Testing, Gonorrhea Testing, Herpes Simplex Virus Testing, Human Papilloma Virus Testing, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing, Chancroid Testing, Other Types

2) By Location Of Testing: Laboratory Testing, Point Of Care (PoC) Testing

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The STD Diagnostics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

STD Diagnostics Market Definition

STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) diagnostics refers to analyzing and identifying infectious illnesses spread by sexual contact from an infected person to a healthy person. STD diagnostics are used to detect whether an individual has been infected with sexually transmitted diseases.

STD Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global std diagnostics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The STD Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on std diagnostics market size, std diagnostics market drivers and trends, std diagnostics market major players and std diagnostics market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

